Icon
Home Home Appliances News Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter refrigerator now available with 28% discount

Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter refrigerator now available with 28% discount

Want to save more on the purchase of a refrigerator? Check out this Amazon deal on Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 11:54 IST
Icon
Buying a fridge? Here are top 5 Samsung refrigerators under Rs. 80000
image caption
1/5 Samsung 415 L 3 Fridge comes with some exceptional features like five variant operating modes as well as Twin Cooling technology that gives your items long-lasting freshness. You can buy it for just Rs. 46990 instead of Rs. 65900 on Amazon with 29% initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Another one is Samsung 244 L 3 Fridge. It comes with an easy-to-use digital display to make it easily accessible, and you can control other functions as well. This Samsung fridge is available on Amazon for just Rs. 32700 instead of Rs. 34990 with 7% initial discount. (Amazon)
All you need to know about the Amazon deal on Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator.
3/5 Samsung 670 L 2Fridge is another option for you. It has a capacity that is ideal for a family. The 670 L 2Fridge is available on Amazon for just Rs. 74950 instead of Rs. 95990 with 22 % initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Samsung 236 L 2 Fridge features a sleek, modern look with a chrome bar handle that is quite easy to open. You can buy it for just Rs. 24290 instead of Rs. 33990 with 29% initial discount on Amazon.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Last one is Samsung 224 L 2 Fridge.  It features Power Cool and Power Freeze factors designed with an antibacterial gasket. You can buy it for just Rs. 24990 instead of Rs. 34990 by taking advantage of the 29% initial discount available on Amazon. (Amazon)
All you need to know about the Amazon deal on Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator.
View all Images
All you need to know about the Amazon deal on Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator. (Amazon)

Imagine a situation when you return home after roaming outside in the heat. What would be the first thing you would want, even before the cold shower? Undoubtedly, cold water! And that will come from the refrigerator. So, if you are looking for one, then this is the time to buy one. Don't worry about the heavy price as Amazon has come up with a massive deal on a Samsung refrigerator. Before proceeding to the deal, check out the features of the Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator.

About Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator:

B0BR3XFWKD-1

The Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator is quite stylish and economical. It comes with 189 litter capacity that is suitable For Families With 2 To 3 Members. It has a Deep Door Guard that can safely store large bottles, bulky cartons of milk and juice, and more beverage items without wasting space. It is backed up by a 20-year warranty.

Initial Discount on Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Amazon offers a 28% initial discount on Samsung 189 L 5 Star refrigerator, making its price drop to Rs. 17890 from Rs. 24999. Customers can save more on this deal by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange offers:

OnAmazon, you get Rs. 1310 off in exchange for an old refrigerator. However the discounted amount depends upon the model, and condition of the old refrigerator. The exchange offer helps in reducing the price further. You also need to check the exchange availability in your area.

Bank offers:

Not just exchange and initial discounts but Amazon also offers bank discounts with which you can further reduce the price of the refrigerator, such as:

1. You can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

2. You can also get an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 30000.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 11:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’
Windows 11 snipping tool
Windows 11 Snipping tool just got even more awesome with this new trick

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon