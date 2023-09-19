Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter refrigerator now available with 28% discount

Imagine a situation when you return home after roaming outside in the heat. What would be the first thing you would want, even before the cold shower? Undoubtedly, cold water! And that will come from the refrigerator. So, if you are looking for one, then this is the time to buy one. Don't worry about the heavy price as Amazon has come up with a massive deal on a Samsung refrigerator. Before proceeding to the deal, check out the features of the Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator.

About Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator:

The Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door refrigerator is quite stylish and economical. It comes with 189 litter capacity that is suitable For Families With 2 To 3 Members. It has a Deep Door Guard that can safely store large bottles, bulky cartons of milk and juice, and more beverage items without wasting space. It is backed up by a 20-year warranty.

Initial Discount on Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Amazon offers a 28% initial discount on Samsung 189 L 5 Star refrigerator, making its price drop to Rs. 17890 from Rs. 24999. Customers can save more on this deal by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange offers:

OnAmazon, you get Rs. 1310 off in exchange for an old refrigerator. However the discounted amount depends upon the model, and condition of the old refrigerator. The exchange offer helps in reducing the price further. You also need to check the exchange availability in your area.

Bank offers:

Not just exchange and initial discounts but Amazon also offers bank discounts with which you can further reduce the price of the refrigerator, such as:

1. You can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

2. You can also get an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 30000.