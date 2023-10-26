Samsung to LG, check out the top refrigerators under Rs. 82000 for every home

From spacious side-by-side units to compact single-door options, find the perfect refrigerator fit for your household while saving big on these energy-efficient, feature-packed appliances. Discover exclusive refrigerators featuring top brands like Samsung and LG. These refrigerators are available at discounted prices, catering to various needs and preferences. Don't miss out on these energy-efficient, feature-packed appliances.

1. Samsung 653 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Side By Side WiFi Embedded Refrigerator

This side-by-side refrigerator offers a 653-liter capacity, making it suitable for larger families with 5 or more members. It features a 5-in-1 convertible mode, including Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone modes, providing flexibility in storage needs. The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, with a 20-year warranty. It is priced at Rs.81,990 after a 27% discount from its original price of Rs.1,13,000.

2. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

With a 242-liter capacity, it is suitable for small families and bachelors. It is frost-free and equipped with a smart inverter compressor, offering energy efficiency and durability, with a 10-year compressor warranty. This refrigerator is priced at Rs.24,999 after a 33% discount from its original price of Rs.37,099.

3. Samsung 363 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

This 363-liter refrigerator is designed for families with 5 or more members. It features a 5-in-1 convertible mode and Twin Cooling Plus technology for food freshness. The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and comes with a 20-year warranty. It is available for Rs.42,990 after a 35% discount from its original price of Rs.65,990.

4. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This 185-liter single door refrigerator is suitable for smaller families and bachelors. It has a 5-star energy rating and a smart inverter compressor for efficient and silent operation. The interior includes toughened glass shelves, a vegetable box, and additional storage features. It is priced at Rs.16,990 after a 23% discount from its original price of Rs.22,199.

These refrigerators are part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, offering various capacities and features to cater to different household sizes and requirements. The discounts and warranties provided make them attractive options for consumers looking to upgrade their refrigeration solutions.