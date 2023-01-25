 Honor 6 Plus Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Honor Phones Honor 6 Plus

    Honor 6 Plus

    Honor 6 Plus is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 26,499 in India with 8 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 3600 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 6 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Honor 6 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24041/heroimage/huawei-honor-6-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24041/images/Design/huawei-honor-6-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24041/images/Design/huawei-honor-6-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24041/images/Design/huawei-honor-6-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24041/images/Design/huawei-honor-6-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹26,499
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    8 MP + 8 MP
    8 MP
    3600 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹26,499
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    8 MP + 8 MP
    3600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor 6 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3600 mAh
    • 8 MP + 8 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 3600 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • BSI Sensor
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 165 grams
    • Black, Gold, White
    • 7.5 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    • 150.5 mm
    Display
    • 73.03 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • TFT
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Honor 6 Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Honor
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • EMUI
    • March 24, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • HiSilicon Kirin 925
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    • Mali-T628 MP4
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 25 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Honor 6 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 6 Plus in India?

    Honor 6 Plus price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 925; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 6 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Honor 6 Plus?

    What is the Honor 6 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 6 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Honor 6 Plus