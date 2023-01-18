 Honor 7s (play 7) Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 7S Play 7

    Honor 7S Play 7 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3020 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 7S Play 7 from HT Tech. Buy Honor 7S Play 7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Honor 7s Play 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 3020 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3020 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 146.5 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • 70.9 mm
    • 142 grams
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    Display
    • Yes
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 295 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 73.8 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • No
    • Play 7
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • EMUI
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • September 14, 2018 (Official)
    • Honor
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek MT6739
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 16 GB
    • No
    • Up to 10.2 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Honor 7s (play 7) FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 7S (Play 7) in India?

    Honor 7S (Play 7) price in India at 5,519 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3020 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 7S (Play 7)?

    How many colors are available in Honor 7S (Play 7)?

    What is the Honor 7S (Play 7) Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 7S (Play 7) Waterproof?

    View More

    Honor 7s Play 7