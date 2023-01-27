 Honor Holly 4 Plus Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Honor Phones Honor Holly 4 Plus

    Honor Holly 4 Plus

    Honor Holly 4 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 12,899 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Holly 4 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Honor Holly 4 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31648/heroimage/honor-holly-4-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,899
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP
    8 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor Holly 4 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4100 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • 153.6 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 76.4 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • 165 grams
    Display
    • 70.9 %
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Honor
    • Holly 4 Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • November 2, 2017 (Official)
    • EMUI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 505
    • 3 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Honor Holly 4 Plus