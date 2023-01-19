 Honor Holly 3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor Holly 3

    Honor Holly 3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Holly 3 from HT Tech. Buy Honor Holly 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3100 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Honor Holly 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3100 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 740 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 740 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3100 mAh
    • Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 154.3 mm
    • 168 grams
    • Black, Gold, White
    • 77.1 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 69.94 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 18, 2016 (Official)
    • Holly 3
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Honor
    • EMUI
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • HiSilicon Kirin 620
    • Octa core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-450 MP4
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Honor Holly 3