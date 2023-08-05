 Honor 8 Pro Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 8 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Honor 8 Pro now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999
128 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP + 12 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
6 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Honor 8 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • 4000 mAh
  • Up to 504 Hours(3G) / Up to 453 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Up to 30 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • F2.2
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
Design
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 184 grams
  • 157 mm
  • Navy Blue, Midnight Black
  • 6.9 mm
  • 77.5 mm
Display
  • 73.44 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 515 ppi
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • EMUI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • July 10, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • 8 Pro
  • Honor
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4
  • Mali-G71 MP8
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 105 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Honor Videos

Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023

Honor 8 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 8 Pro in India?

Honor 8 Pro price in India at 25,989 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 960; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 8 Pro?

How many colors are available in Honor 8 Pro?

How long does the Honor 8 Pro last?

What is the Honor 8 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Honor 8 Pro Waterproof?

    Honor 8 Pro