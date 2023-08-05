Honor 8 Pro Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Honor 8 Pro in India?
Honor 8 Pro price in India at 25,989 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 960; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.
