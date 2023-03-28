 Honor Holly 3 Plus Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Honor Holly 3 Plus

Honor Holly 3 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,750 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Holly 3 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Honor Holly 3 Plus now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹9,750
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
8 MP
3100 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Honor Holly 3 Plus Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3100 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • No
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 77.1 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • Gold
  • 168 grams
  • 154.3 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 267 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 69.94 %
General
  • June 30, 2017 (Official)
  • EMUI
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Honor
  • Holly 3 Plus
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • HiSilicon Kirin 620
  • Mali-450 MP4
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
Honor Holly 3 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Honor Holly 3 Plus in India?

Honor Holly 3 Plus price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 620; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor Holly 3 Plus?

How many colors are available in Honor Holly 3 Plus?

What is the Honor Holly 3 Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Honor Holly 3 Plus Waterproof?

View More

    Honor Holly 3 Plus