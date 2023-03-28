Honor Holly 3 Plus Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Honor Holly 3 Plus Honor Holly 3 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,750 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Holly 3 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Honor Holly 3 Plus now with free delivery.