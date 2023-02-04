    Trending News

    Home How To Ajith Kumar's Thunivu OTT Release: Watch it online on Netflix; know date, other details here

    Ajith Kumar's Thunivu OTT Release: Watch it online on Netflix; know date, other details here

    The OTT release date of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu has been announced. Know when, where and other details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 16:57 IST
    Thunivu OTT release
    Here is all you need to know about the Thunivu OTT release. (Netflix Twitter)
    Thunivu OTT release
    Here is all you need to know about the Thunivu OTT release. (Netflix Twitter)

    Waiting for the OTT release of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu? Well, your wait is now over! The film was released for big screen audiences on January 11, 2023, and will soon be available on an OTT platform. The film will make its OTT debut on February 8, 2023 on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Informing about the same, Netflix India South tweeted. "It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!"

    Notably, Thunivu has performed extremely well at the box office. Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is an action packed film and is getting positive response and reviews since its release. The film starrs Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and GM Sundar and is produced by Boney Kapoor. It can be known that Thunivu marks the third collaboration of director H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, according to a report by ANI.

    Ajith was last seen in an action thriller film Valimai which received mixed responses from the audience. He will be seen soon in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film. Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor's next production, a period sports entertainer film 'Maidaan' stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The release date of the film is still awaited.

    Notably, in order to watch the film on Netflix, you need to install the app on your smartphone, or TV. You will also have to subscribe to the app to watch the content. For mobile, the minimum price of the subscription plan is Rs. 149 per month. On subscribing for the Rs. 149 plan, you will be able to watch Netflix on one phone or tablet at a time. The pack offers unlimited ad free movies and TV shows, and games.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 16:56 IST

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 16:56 IST
    Tags:
