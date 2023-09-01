Apple Watch disconnecting on its own? Know the best fixes for it

Do you sometimes face connectivity problems with your Apple Watch? If yes then you're not the only one. Many users complain about their Apple watch being disconnected from their iPhones. These connectivity issues can restrict some smartwatch functionalities that require Bluetooth connectivity. If you have ever noticed that you're not receiving notifications on your Apple Watch only to find it is not connected, or had a call get disconnected mid-conversation, you know how connectivity issues can affect you.

These can be caused due to both external reasons as well as internal. Examples of external reasons include an increased distance between the phone and the watch, entering places that block signals, or just due to low battery. Apart from that, there can be internal reasons as well such as device glitching or some bugs. The good thing is, there is a solution for these problems. And to know exactly how to fix it, you need to check these tips. Let us take a look.

Ways to fix Apple Watch connectivity issues

Sometimes Bluetooth finds it hard to connect with devices when they are present at huge distances. Therefore, bring your Apple Watch closer to your iPhone and check if it's connected properly.

2. Make sure that your Apple watch is connected to your iPhone. You can check by going to the control center of your watch. If you notice a red icon, know your iPhone is not connected. You can pair your iPhone again if it happens and it will show a green icon once connected.

3. Check your settings on your Apple Watch as well as your iPhone. Make your the Airplane mode is turned off on your watch and iPhone. You check by going to the Control center. Additionally, make sure your Bluetooth is turned on for all-time connectivity.

4. If the above-mentioned steps do not work, then try restarting your Apple watch. Sometimes bugs can affect the connectivity of your watch and iPhone. Therefore, restarting devices might help.

5. Ensure your iPhone's operating system is updated with the latest iOS version. This will enable the device to fix compatibility issues.

6. Lastly, if nothing seems to be working then reset your Apple watch. This may fix any bugs and connectivity issues.

Try the above-mentioned ways to check if there is any other problem with your Apple Watch. If anything does not work then you may have to unpair your iPhone which is a hassle to deal with and it is needed only in extreme situations.