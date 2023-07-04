BGMI Redeem Codes for July 4: M22 Royal Pass brings amazing rewards today!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 4: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has made a strong comeback in India after an absence of almost 10 months. To attract more players to the game, Krafton has held several BGMI tournaments as well as in-game events. Now, the BGMI M22 Royal Pass has been rolled out and you can get your hands on certain rewards as part of it. The Royal Pass provides gamers with new rewards, outfits, and bonuses as they complete their daily tasks.

M22 Royal Pass rewards

The monthly pass brings several cosmetic rewards which players can use to spice up their gameplay. If you wish to change the appearance of your weapons, you can do so with the Golden Graze grenade skins. Not liking the outfit you're wearing in the game? Grab the Rogue Kitty Set, Suave Buccaneer Set, and Aureate Splendour Set, and change your look. Apart from this, you can also grab Golden Wings Buggy skin, Palace Guard backpack skin, and several parachute skins.

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 4

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

FENKYU5ATPD

LEVKIN1QPCZ

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

BOBR3IBMTO

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

Steps to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.