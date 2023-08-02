BTech, BE degrees can be pursued by working professionals, announces AICTE; Check 3 apps to help you prepare

In today's fast-paced world, many are forced to join the workforce early, leaving behind the aspirations of higher education. And with the demanding work life, these aspirations are never met. The biggest problem is accessibility, which keeps working professionals away from higher education to upskill in their current profession or choose a better career path. Keeping the problem and situation in mind, AICTE has introduced Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degrees for working professionals to continue their higher education. If you seek additional insight into the course, check out three BTech and BE apps that can help you make your studies easier.

Apps like Udemy, EduRev, and Khan Academy offer technical courses for various learning levels, whether beginner or advanced and can assist you in getting started with the course.

According to officials, the decision intends to help working professionals in continuing their education and to give students with low financial resources the opportunity to get a degree while working.

More about the courses

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated technical school will now offer Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Engineering programmes to working professionals, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The regulatory authority has invited applications from these institutes to begin offering courses in the current academic year.

The official Twitter (now X) handle of AICTE tweeted, referencing the Hindustan Times report, and said, "The decision has been taken for continuing education of working professionals, and help students who cannot afford the fee for higher technical education".

AICTE member secretary Rajiv Kumar said. “A batch of a minimum of 10 working professionals will be required to run the course in an academic year,” he said. “The core disciplines with specialization in upcoming technologies will be given preference.”

AICTE approved a maximum of three programmes per institute with 30 seats each. The report mentioned that the course and schedule will be designed based on students and it will allow flexible timings as well. “This is a continuous education programme for in-service persons for their professional upgradation. We are aiming to start at least one to four institutions in each district,” Kumar added.

The institutes can also decide the mode of studies, online or offline and the schedule and timetable will be developed accordingly. Note that only working professionals from esteemed industries will be eligible for the course. They also have to submit an undertaking from their employee for further education, as per the report.

3 Apps to help you prepare for BTech and BE

Udemy- Udemy offers a number of programming courses for all kinds of students. You can start from scratch and learn an advanced level of programming. It covers languages like Python, C++, Java and more.

EduRev- This software teaches basic and advanced programming language principles, data types, variables, control structures, and more. You may easily learn difficult programming languages with the help of course material and video lectures.

Khan Academy- This app offers various programming languages and mainly focuses on JavaScript and SQL. With their interactive sessions and video lectures you can learn about coding efficiently.