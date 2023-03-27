Home How To Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way

Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way

Looking for a hack to quickly convert an image into a PDF file? Just follow the step-by-step guide for JPG to PDF conversion on Windows and Mac.

By: HT TECH
Mar 27 2023, 17:25 IST
JPG to PDF converter
View all Images
Looking for a JPG to PDF converter? The solution is on your computer! Check this trick. (Pexels)

Your laptop must be filled with a number of images in JPG format, which is a common format for digital photos. It makes it easy to share with your friends and family on a wide range of platforms. However, if you are looking to share a photo with co-workers, or classmates, or maybe even for official purposes, you may want to consider sharing them in the form of a PDF file. This format can be beneficial if you want to share multiple images in a single file or if you want to ensure that the recipient can view the images in the same format regardless of their device or software.

If you are looking for the same, then you are at the right place! Here are the detailed steps to convert your JPG image into a PDF file. So, whether you are using a Windows laptop or a Mac, we have covered it all for you.

How to convert JPG to PDF file on Windows

  • Open the JPG image that you want to convert in the default photo-viewing application, Photos.
  • Once the image is open, click on the printer icon located in the top-right corner of the Photos menu bar. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut of Control + P.
  • In the Print pop-up window, select "Microsoft Print to PDF" from the drop-down menu under Printer.
  • After selecting "Microsoft Print to PDF," click the "Print" button.
  • In the File Explorer pop-up window that appears, ensure that the "Save as type" is set to PDF. You can also rename the file if you wish.
  • Choose a destination location for the PDF file, and then click on the "Save" button.

How to convert JPG to PDF file on Mac

Step 1:

First of all, open the file in the Preview app on your Mac, then choose File option and tap on Export.
Step 2:

Then click on the Format pop-up menu and choose a file type.
Step 3:

If you can find it, then hold down the Option key and click on the Format pop-up menu. Once the menu appears, select the file format you want to convert your file to.
Step 4:

Depending on the format you choose, additional options may appear. Click on the PDF format. 
Step 5:

After selecting the appropriate format and settings, type a new name for the file or select a new location for saving the converted file. Finally, click the "Save" button to complete the conversion process.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 17:25 IST
