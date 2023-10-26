FaceTime goes modern with new video messages; know how the feature works on iPhones

The iOS 17 update was launched in September for all eligible iPhone users and now, Apple has released the iOS 17.1 update after several weeks of beta testing to improve user experience and fix certain problems. Among the various features available is the iPhone FaceTime app. One of the best features is for sending video messages. Know how you can send video messages through the FaceTime app.

What is FaceTime video message?

The video message is very similar to sending voice mail when the receiver does not answer the call. We simply record a voice message after the ring and send it to the receiver. In the FaceTime video message, users will have to record a video of themselves. It is the new modern way to interact with your friends and family and convey messages in the best way possible.

How to send FaceTime video message

On your iPhone, open the FaceTime app and then tap "New FaceTime" located at the top of the screen.

Select the contact you want to call and tap on “video call” icon.

When the receiver does not answer your FaceTime call then tap on the “Record video.”

After that a 1 to 5 seconds of countdown will begin after which you can record your message.

Then tap on “send” after recording your message.

Apple with iOS 17 has simplified various features and the FaceTime video message feature is intuitive and easy to use. With new features, various other complex features have been modified such as AirDrop. These new features also enable users to stay connected with their friends and family in terms of tracking each other's health and notify contact during emergency cases. Now this video message feature will help users to convey messages in the simplest ways possible. Try the new video message feature on FaceTime today to enjoy connecting with your loved ones.