Icon
Home How To FaceTime goes modern with new video messages; know how the feature works on iPhones

FaceTime goes modern with new video messages; know how the feature works on iPhones

Voicemail is now history! In the 21st century, we send video messages to make bonds with friends and family stronger.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 10:49 IST
Icon
iOS 17
Know how to send FaceTime video messages on iPhone. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
Know how to send FaceTime video messages on iPhone. (Unsplash)

The iOS 17 update was launched in September for all eligible iPhone users and now, Apple has released the iOS 17.1 update after several weeks of beta testing to improve user experience and fix certain problems. Among the various features available is the iPhone FaceTime app. One of the best features is for sending video messages. Know how you can send video messages through the FaceTime app.

What is FaceTime video message?

The video message is very similar to sending voice mail when the receiver does not answer the call. We simply record a voice message after the ring and send it to the receiver. In the FaceTime video message, users will have to record a video of themselves. It is the new modern way to interact with your friends and family and convey messages in the best way possible.

How to send FaceTime video message

  • On your iPhone, open the FaceTime app and then tap "New FaceTime" located at the top of the screen.
  • Select the contact you want to call and tap on “video call” icon.
  • When the receiver does not answer your FaceTime call then tap on the “Record video.”
  • After that a 1 to 5 seconds of countdown will begin after which you can record your message.
  • Then tap on “send” after recording your message.

Apple with iOS 17 has simplified various features and the FaceTime video message feature is intuitive and easy to use. With new features, various other complex features have been modified such as AirDrop. These new features also enable users to stay connected with their friends and family in terms of tracking each other's health and notify contact during emergency cases. Now this video message feature will help users to convey messages in the simplest ways possible. Try the new video message feature on FaceTime today to enjoy connecting with your loved ones. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 10:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon