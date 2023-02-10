    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Farzi OTT release is HERE: Know where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi show online

    Farzi OTT release is HERE: Know where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi show online

    Crime-thriller Farzi OTT release is finally here. Do not miss it. Know where to watch the Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi series online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 10 2023, 17:53 IST
    Farzi
    All you need to know about Farzi OTT release, including where to watch the Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi series online. (Amazon Prime Videos YouTube)

    Are you a fan of crime thrillers and tired of watching the same old Hollywood films? Or maybe you want to see the same high adrenaline action sequences but in the Indian setting? While India has some really good movies around these themes, the show format is still new to it. But that does not mean that you cannot there is any shortage. In fact, here is something extraordinary for you. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, Farzi, a high-budget action thriller is here. And the best part is that it will be a direct-to-OTT series. This means the only way to watch it will be online. Know where to watch the Farzi OTT release.

    Farzi OTT release: Details

    Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. who are known for their works such as The Family Man, Stree and Go Goa Gone, Farzi is a crime-thriller which has an interesting premise. The series revolves around a man who wants to make quick money and in his quest, decides to print fake currency. But with a veteran police officer investigating the case, can he really get away with it? You will find the answers in the series.

    Initially conceived as a film in 2014, Farzi was expanded into a television series by 2019. Principal photography began in Mumbai in July 2021. Filming took place in Alibaug, Goa, Nepal, and Jordan.

    The series stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and others. The trailer of the show was posted on YouTube on January 13 and it has already amassed more than 30 million views, 358000 likes and over 15000 comments.

    Farzi OTT release: Where to watch

    On January 13, Amazon Prime Videos announced the new web series on Twitter. It tweeted, “Here to take down the art and the artist! #Farzi #FarziOnPrime”. So, you can watch the show on Amazon Prime Videos but you will require a subscription to the platform.

    The series has begun streaming online from today, so you can plan your weekend accordingly.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 10 Feb, 17:53 IST
