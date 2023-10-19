Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 19: FF Max ‘Faded Wheel’ rewards- Get the miraculous fist skin and more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 19: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 19: Garena Free Fire MAX has added a new Faded Wheel to the Luck Royale section, featuring the Miraculous Fist skin and other unique rewards. The event will run until October 30, 2023, so players have plenty of time to spin the wheel and win some awesome prizes.
How to Play
To play the Faded Wheel, you must first remove two unwanted rewards from the prize pool. Once you have done this, you can start spinning the wheel. Each spin costs a certain number of diamonds, and the price increases after each spin.
The Miraculous Fist Faded Wheel contains a total of 10 rewards, including:
- Miraculous Fist skin
- 2x Magic Cube Fragments
- 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crates
- Pineapple Fizz grenade
- 3x Supply Crates
- Miraculous Backpack
- 3x Armor Crates
- 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crates
- Clear Skies (Parachute)
- 3x Pet Food
Here are a few tips for winning big on the Faded Wheel:
Remove the two unwanted rewards that you are least interested in winning. This will increase your chances of winning the rewards that you actually want.
Spin the wheel multiple times to increase your chances of winning the grand prize. However, keep in mind that the cost of each spin increases after each spin, so budget accordingly.
If you are not lucky enough to win the grand prize, don't despair. The other rewards in the prize pool are still valuable, so you will not be disappointed.
Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 19
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- E2F86ZREMK49
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 19: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
