Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 17: Win loot crates, cube fragments this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 17: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX roll out special events from time to time to keep players engaged in the game. One of these events is the Garena Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel. In the game, the Faded Wheel allows players to get their hands on limited-time rewards. But these do not come for free. To get prizes through the Faded Wheel, players must spend diamonds to make spins, that will reveal the reward you receive. Once an item has been obtained, it is not repeated, increasing your chances of winning the top prizes.

Faded Wheel in Garena Free Fire MAX

A new Faded Wheel was made live in the game on August 15 and it is expected to run until August 28, giving players ample time to get their hands on all the rewards. This time around, the Inker the Storm Arrival Animation is being offered as the top reward in the event. Additionally, players can remove two items from the prize pool before making spins. To do so, you must spend diamonds.

Apart from the Inker the Storm Arrival Animation, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also grab FFCS Grenade skin, Straw Hat Backpack, Underworld Boombox, Valentines Weapon Loot Crate, Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate, Cube Fragments, Supply Creates, Armor Crates and Pet Food.

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 17 here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 17

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFIC33NTEUKA

MCPW2D2WKWF2

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF11NJN5YS3E

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 17: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.