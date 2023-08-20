Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20: Unlock Ink Wings Parachute with these amazing freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20: Now you can get amazing in-game items for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check now!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 06:30 IST
Grab various freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)
Grab various freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20: Garena Free Fire Max has recently rolled out a new event named Fight for Rampage. This is your exclusive chance to make your way forward in this battle royale game. In this event, you have to deal out massive damage to opponents so that you can fulfill other specific tasks making you eligible for multiple rewards, which include Rampage Finale Avatar and Ink Wings Parachute.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Fight for Rampage details

This event named Fight for Rampage started live in Garena Free Fire MAX on August 18, 2023. This event will only last until August 24, 2023 and you have to get its access during this time period only. As you know already, players only have to play the game and deal sufficient damage to the opponents to get the maximum rewards. As the event is live for a very short period of time, you will have to be quick. If we talk about the mode in Garena Free Fire MAX, you will get no specific restrictions. If you want you can move towards the Clash Squad in order to compete and win.

As far as Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 20 are concerned, simply read on:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the Free Fire game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it is done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 06:30 IST

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 06:30 IST
