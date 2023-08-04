Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4: Grab freebies before the update!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4: Grab freebies before the update!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4: If you wish to change your character’s look before the OB41 update arrives, you can do so with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 06:59 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
View all Images
Claim free rewards now with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4: The next update for Garena Free Fire MAX will arrive soon and the release date is now officially announced. The OB41 Advanced Server for Garena Free Fire MAX was made available in July, giving select players a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else. If you're an avid Garena Free Fire player, then you must have the latest version of the game downloaded to take advantage of all the new features, weapons, vehicles, and maps.

Check out the new features of the Garena Free Fire MAX update.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 update: What's new

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have announced that the OB41 update will go live on August 40. It will introduce a new character called Suzy, whose fire rate and movement speed increases when she's low on health. Along with this, a new training mode will also be available where players can hone their skills and abilities without having to tackle enemies along the way. Moreover, the OB41 will also bring a replacement for the standard vest in the form of a new nano vest.

The update is expected to bring several UI changes to the game, along with important bug fixes and gameplay improvements, all of which are expected to enhance the gaming experience.

If you wish to change your character's look before the update arrives, you can do so with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. With these, you can unlock a bunch of exciting rewards such as diamonds, emotes, weapon skins, character skins, gloo walls, bundles, and more. Check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 4.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4

  • FF7WSM0CN44Z
  • FFE4E0DIKX2D
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 06:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets