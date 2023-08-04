Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4: Grab freebies before the update!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4: The next update for Garena Free Fire MAX will arrive soon and the release date is now officially announced. The OB41 Advanced Server for Garena Free Fire MAX was made available in July, giving select players a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else. If you're an avid Garena Free Fire player, then you must have the latest version of the game downloaded to take advantage of all the new features, weapons, vehicles, and maps.

Check out the new features of the Garena Free Fire MAX update.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 update: What's new

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have announced that the OB41 update will go live on August 40. It will introduce a new character called Suzy, whose fire rate and movement speed increases when she's low on health. Along with this, a new training mode will also be available where players can hone their skills and abilities without having to tackle enemies along the way. Moreover, the OB41 will also bring a replacement for the standard vest in the form of a new nano vest.

The update is expected to bring several UI changes to the game, along with important bug fixes and gameplay improvements, all of which are expected to enhance the gaming experience.

If you wish to change your character's look before the update arrives, you can do so with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. With these, you can unlock a bunch of exciting rewards such as diamonds, emotes, weapon skins, character skins, gloo walls, bundles, and more. Check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 4.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFE4E0DIKX2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.