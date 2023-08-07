Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 7: Grab exclusive M60 weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 7: Grab exclusive M60 weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 7: Check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 7 which can unlock a bunch of in-game freebies. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 06:33 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Check Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 7: The M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale is live in Garena Free Fire MAX and it gives players a chance to get their hands on exclusive weapon skins. It is just one of the several events that have been rolled out by the game developers in the past few days. The M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale was made live on August 4 and is expected to run till August 17, giving players ample time to grab these amazing gun skins. Check details.

M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale

Since it is a Luck Royale event, the rewards are not free, and players must spend diamonds for a chance to win exclusive skins. The M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale event brings Apocalyptic Red and Apocalyptic Gold skins for the M1014 gun, and Azure Stormbringer and Frost Sabertooth for the M60 gun.

Apart from this, players can also up to 10X Universal Ring Tokens, and these can be further exchanged through the Exchange menu for other rewards.

How to claim redeem codes?

Before claiming the redeem codes, know that there are several rules around it. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes. Each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The process of claiming the codes is detailed below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 7

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • MCPW3D28VZD6

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 7: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 06:32 IST

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 06:32 IST
