Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 10: Nab the Heartbroken emote this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 10: The Free Fire Emote Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX offers the Heartbroken emote as a reward! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 10 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2024, 12:27 IST
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 10. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 10: A new event is live in Garena Free Fire MAX! Called the Free Fire Emote Royale, this limited-time event was introduced on January 8. It is just one of the events rolled out by the developers of the game to keep players engaged. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. But if you wish to obtain amazing emotes, then check out the details of the Free Fire Emote Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Free Fire Emote Royale: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 15 diamonds while spending 150 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include emotes such as Heartbroken, Bony Fumes, Mind it!, and The Collapse. You can also earn Winterlands Loot Box, Weapon Loot Crate, Armor Crate, Supply Crate, and much more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 10

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFCMCPSJ99S3

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 10: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 12:27 IST
