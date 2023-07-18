Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18: Grab Bunny Ring event prizes!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18: A new event in Garena Free Fire MAX has gone live, and previously leaked details have been confirmed. The Bunny Ring event was leaked by several data miners such as @sawgaming_2.0 and venom.ofc_, who shared the details along with the event poster on their respective Instagram pages. Now, the event has gone live. So, if you're interested in playing the Bunny Ring event, know the details.

Garena Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX introduced the event yesterday, July 17, and it will run till July 30, giving players ample time to collect all the related rewards. Since it is a Ring event, Garena Free Fire MAX players will need to make spins using diamonds to earn a reward, and each spin costs 9 diamonds. If you wish to make multiple spins, you can do that by spending 9- diamonds, which will earn you one extra spin for free.

The rewards include Electrify Bunny Bike, Electrify Bunny Loot Box, Electrify Bunny Skyboard, Bunny's Order Pan, and Electrify Bunny Gloo Wall among other rewards. The Bunny Ring event is also offering up to 200 Bunny Ears Tokens in the prize pool, which can be exchanged for the desired reward later in the game.

Coming back to the redeem codes, there are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18

FFCMCPSUYUY7E EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC BR43FMAPYEZZ 8F3QZKNTLWBZ J3ZKQ57Z2P2P GCNVA2PDRGRZ MCPW3D28VZD6 ZZZ76NT3PDSH XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.