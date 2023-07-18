Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18: Grab Bunny Ring event prizes!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18: Grab Bunny Ring event prizes!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18: Grab exciting items as part of the Bunny Ring event! Players can also grab costumes, skins, diamonds, and bundles for free through redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 06:50 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18: A new event in Garena Free Fire MAX has gone live, and previously leaked details have been confirmed. The Bunny Ring event was leaked by several data miners such as @sawgaming_2.0 and venom.ofc_, who shared the details along with the event poster on their respective Instagram pages. Now, the event has gone live. So, if you're interested in playing the Bunny Ring event, know the details.

Garena Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX introduced the event yesterday, July 17, and it will run till July 30, giving players ample time to collect all the related rewards. Since it is a Ring event, Garena Free Fire MAX players will need to make spins using diamonds to earn a reward, and each spin costs 9 diamonds. If you wish to make multiple spins, you can do that by spending 9- diamonds, which will earn you one extra spin for free.

The rewards include Electrify Bunny Bike, Electrify Bunny Loot Box, Electrify Bunny Skyboard, Bunny's Order Pan, and Electrify Bunny Gloo Wall among other rewards. The Bunny Ring event is also offering up to 200 Bunny Ears Tokens in the prize pool, which can be exchanged for the desired reward later in the game.

Coming back to the redeem codes, there are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18

  1. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  2. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  3. UVX9PYZV54AC
  4. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  5. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  6. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  7. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  8. MCPW3D28VZD6
  9. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  10. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  11. V427K98RUCHZ
  12. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 06:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets