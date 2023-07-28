Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28: Win headwear, gun skins, and more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28: As the 6th Anniversary celebration draws to an end, the game's developers have made sure the players have something to look forward to. A bunch of new Team Up Challenges are live in Garena Free Fire MAX and the players can get their hands on headwear, gold, and weapon skins through them. The whole calendar has been released, providing details about different challenges that offer various rewards. Here's all we know about the new Team Up Challenge in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Team Up Challenge: Details

Garena Free Fire MAX developers rolled out the Team Up Challenge on July 26, and it will go on till August 7, giving players plenty of time to get their hands on top prizes. There are several challenges live - Play with Friends, Elimination Challenge, Easier with Friends, and Daily Missions, and each of them offer different rewards.

To win the AN94 – Bliss Popper gun skin, players need to play at least 18 matches with their friends during the event duration. It will earn them the AN94 - Bliss Popper gun skin along with a free Gold Royale voucher and 3000 gold. Similarly, to win headwear such as Wasteland Roamer and Wasteland Wanderer, players need to eliminate 50 opponents between July 26 and July 31.

On the other hand, Daily Missions are easier challenges that offer Leg Pockets as the reward. These get refreshed every day at 4 AM so be sure to check out a new challenge every day!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28 here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFMC56VHCLSK

PACJJTUA29UU

LH3DHG87XU5U

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.