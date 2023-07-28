Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28: Win headwear, gun skins, and more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28: Win headwear, gun skins, and more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28:Want to grab a bunch of cosmetic upgrades such as character skins, headwear, gun skins, and more? Check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 28.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 06:46 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 3: Elite costumes, crazy weapon skins and diamond vouchers await you within these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 3: Elite costumes, crazy weapon skins and diamond vouchers await you within these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28: As the 6th Anniversary celebration draws to an end, the game's developers have made sure the players have something to look forward to. A bunch of new Team Up Challenges are live in Garena Free Fire MAX and the players can get their hands on headwear, gold, and weapon skins through them. The whole calendar has been released, providing details about different challenges that offer various rewards. Here's all we know about the new Team Up Challenge in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Team Up Challenge: Details

Garena Free Fire MAX developers rolled out the Team Up Challenge on July 26, and it will go on till August 7, giving players plenty of time to get their hands on top prizes. There are several challenges live - Play with Friends, Elimination Challenge, Easier with Friends, and Daily Missions, and each of them offer different rewards.

To win the AN94 – Bliss Popper gun skin, players need to play at least 18 matches with their friends during the event duration. It will earn them the AN94 - Bliss Popper gun skin along with a free Gold Royale voucher and 3000 gold. Similarly, to win headwear such as Wasteland Roamer and Wasteland Wanderer, players need to eliminate 50 opponents between July 26 and July 31.

On the other hand, Daily Missions are easier challenges that offer Leg Pockets as the reward. These get refreshed every day at 4 AM so be sure to check out a new challenge every day!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28 here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28

  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • XUW3FNK7AV8N
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FFMC56VHCLSK
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • LH3DHG87XU5U
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 28: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 06:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets