Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4: Your chance to win exciting freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4: Your chance to win exciting freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4: Players can claim the latest rewards including bundles, costumes, weapons, and more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 07:08 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4: From costumes, weapons, loot crates, emotes to premium bundles and more, a lot can be won from these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4: With the rise of games like Free Fire, players are now also creators. They stream their games online or make tutorials and other videos and other players love to watch them. This also gives them a chance to gain followers and even earn through their favorite video games. And if you think your skills are worth noticing, you can do it too. All you need is to start streaming and let people notice you. And, wearing some cool costumes will definitely help. If you don't want to spend for it, you can simply try to find some from today's redeem codes. Read on to know more details.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 4

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mysterious reward that includes any of the vast range of in-game items including costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website, details of which have been shared at the bottom.

Do note the rules regarding these codes as well. The codes come with an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, which means getting them early is important or they just might not work. Also, some of the codes can be region-locked and not work for your particular region. To minimize this, make sure to claim as many codes as possible.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FGFJDKEOR56IKY
  • FFULHPOF9IUSYH
  • FNJAIUQ76T52G3
  • FBNH4ERMTKI87U
  • FY6TDGSBENM5KL
  • FMKIA87UQ6T2F3
  • FT6OY9I8HUYBND
  • FMKERO59I68UYJ
  • FHNMGKLO9FITK6
  • FY6FTDRFSEBN4R
  • FJM5K6LOY9HU7Y
  • F7LUIP0KJOAO98
  • FQ7652ERD3FEV4
  • FBRFNGMVKU7CY6
  • FV4BGRNTJGKIU7
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for October 4, 2023

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 07:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon