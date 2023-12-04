Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 4: Booyah Pass for December is now LIVE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 4: The arrival of a new month brings a new Booyah Pass in Garena Free Fire. The Booyah Pass S12 for December in the game is now live, offering exciting rewards for players to obtain. Moreover, a new event called Booyah with Friends is also live in the game, offering the Freedom Sprintstar Bundle as well as the Digital Play Avatar as the top rewards. While November's Booyah Pass was themed Rise of the Puppets, let's take a deep dive into the Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass S12 for December. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass: Details

For the unaware, the Booyah pass has been introduced in Garena Free Fire on a monthly basis and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles. The rewards for December's Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire. This month's theme is the Galactic Odyssey. Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate, Interstellar Victor Parachute, Interstellar Watcher Bundle, Galactic Odyssey Avatar, and the Interstellar Messenger Bundle are just some of the rewards that you can obtain.

However, do note that only a handful of these items are free and the rest must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

So, head over to Garena Free Fire and obtain the Booyah Pass for November now! If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 4

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.