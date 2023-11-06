Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 6: Win Divine Warrior costume!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 6: Garena Free Fire has again attracted the attention of gamers with its latest event. It keeps introducing various events at regular intervals to keep the players entertained. Recently, a new event has entered the game called Divine Victory. In this event, players will be able to win a Divine Warrior costume. They can also earn free gold during this event. This event started on November 1 and will be available till November 16. So, you have just 10 days left to complete the requirements to earn the Divine Warrior costume. In this event, you will have to complete daily missions to earn the power points. The daily missions are given below:

To get 1x Energy Point, players must:

Play 1 match of Lone Wolf, Battle Royale, and Clash Squad.

Play 3 matches of Lone Wolf, Battle Royale, and Clash Squad.

Play 6 matches of Lone Wolf, Battle Royale, and Clash Squad.

Play 9 matches of Lone Wolf, Battle Royale, and Clash Squad.

Play 12 matches of Lone Wolf, Battle Royale, and Clash Squad.

Get 12 headshots in Lone Wolf, Battle Royale, and Clash Squad matches.

Do note that this is a Diwali exclusive event which is ongoing along with the Diwali Royale event.

Apart from this event, you can also win daily rewards with Garena Free Fire redeem codes. It is crucial to redeem these codes in time as they are only available for a limited time period. Check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 6:

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 6:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 6: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

