OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Buds 3 sale live in India! Check price, specs, launch offers, more

The sale of the latest OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 is now live. Check launch offers and prices here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 16:20 IST
The OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 sale has started in India. Check details here. (OnePlus)

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 12 series and the OnePlus Buds 3 which had some massive upgrades and new features. Fans have been excited about the launch and to get their hands on the newly launched devices. Now, the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 sale is live on various online platforms and OnePlus stores. If you are someone who has been waiting for the sale to kick off check out the details and the launch offers which you can avail during the purchase.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 price and launch offers

The sale for OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 started yesterday, February 6, 2024. Both of the devices are available in the mid-range segment. Now, you can buy newly launched devices from e-commerce platforms such as OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, and various other offline partner stores.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The OnePlus 12R starts at a price of Rs.39999, and the OnePlus Buds 3 is priced at Rs.5499. The e-commerce platform is providing Rs.1000 off while using the ICICI Bank Card and OneCard.

 

On purchase of OnePlus Buds 3, buyers can get Rs.1000 off with ICICI Bank Card and Citibank Card. Additionally, with IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transaction, buyers can avail Rs.2000 discount.

OnePlus 12R specs

The OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with Adreno 740 GPU for graphic-intensive gaming. For photography, the OnePlus 12R features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery which supports a 100W SUPERVOOC charger. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 16:15 IST
