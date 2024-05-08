 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at a design shift resembling the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a wider outer display and sharper corners anticipated. Here’s what leaks and rumours have to say about Samsung’s upcoming foldable.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 13:01 IST
Icon
With Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Samsung sets big target in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners
1/6 Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile Experience Business T M Roh has said that the company aims to increase its market share to 50 per cent with the launch of Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 in the super premium segment from 35 per cent at present. (Technizo Concept / Super Roader)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners
2/6 "In the super premium segment, the Samsung foldable has about 35 per cent market share in the entire Indian market. And now with the launch of Fold 5 and Flip 5, we are now targeting over 50 per cent in the USD-1,000 or higher super premium segment in India," Roh said. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners
3/6 According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung led the overall India market with 20 per cent market share in the first quarter of 2023 and its share in the ultra premium category, which is devices above 45,000 apiece, increased by 247 per cent on a year-over-year basis. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners
4/6 Roh said that India was earlier very sensitive to innovation but it has also become very open and receptive to innovation leading to a rapid increase in demand for high-end smartphones. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners
5/6 "Now, the India market is sensitive to innovation. It's also very open and receptive to innovation. And also, the usage of the mobile device is also quite long. Also, another trend that we are seeing coming out of the Indian market is a very rapidly rising demand for high-end premium products," Roh said.  (Samsung)
image caption
6/6 The Galaxy Fold 5 is priced between 1.54 lakh and 1.85 lakh, depends up on the internal storage capacity which ranges from 256 GB to 1 TB while the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 will be available in the price range of 99,999 and 1,09,999.   (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at major design changes, possibly mirroring the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Unsplash)

A fresh leak originating from renowned US-based case maker Thinborne has unveiled Samsung's strategic departure with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Departing from its predecessors, this leak suggests a potential design akin to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, favouring flat surfaces and sharper corners. While the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains a few months away, recent leaks provide a sneak peek into its anticipated appearance - and the revelations might not please everyone.

Initially noticed by SamMobile, Thinborne, recognised for crafting slim and light phone cases, briefly showcased a CAD rendering of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on social media, later removing the post.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs.52999: Check specs, features, availability and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Hope for Improvement with Rumoured 'Ultra' Variant

A distinctive feature of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, albeit contentious, has been its narrow and elongated outer display. While functional, the Z Fold 5's approximately 23:9 aspect ratio outer display complicates everyday smartphone tasks, making typing, web browsing, and video watching feel constrained.

IceUniverse, a trusted source, has shared purported images and videos of screen protectors designed for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, indicating a slightly broader outer display. Moving from roughly 57mm width on the Fold 5 to around 60mm on the Fold 6, these protectors also feature notably sharper corners, echoing the design aesthetics of the Galaxy S24 series.

Also read: iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip launched: All details about the most powerful Apple tablet ever

Competitive Landscape Shifts Amidst Foldable Innovations

Although this enhancement is welcomed, it may not be revolutionary. Even with a minor shift towards a ~22:9 aspect ratio, the Fold 6 could still lag behind competitors like the OnePlus Open, which already boasts a wider ~20:9 aspect ratio for its outer display. This disparity accentuates Samsung's apparent gradual approach to revamping the foundational usability of the Z Fold line.

Concerns extend beyond the outer display. The camera system on the Z Fold 5, while functional, didn't quite meet expectations for a premium foldable. Rumours suggest a similar trend with the Z Fold 6.

Also read: OnePlus 12R: OnePlus' Most Powerful ‘R' Model with Aqua Touch

For long-term Galaxy Fold users, hope hinges on rumours of an 'Ultra' variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This higher-tier model could address many issues seen in the standard version, potentially featuring an enhanced camera system, a more user-friendly outer display, and even S Pen integration akin to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's foldable devices once dominated the global market, but the landscape has shifted with the introduction of competitors like the Google Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open. With upgrades expected for both devices in the latter half of the year, Samsung's incremental improvements on the Z Fold series might fall short, arriving too little, too late.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 13:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know much more you may have to pay apple ‘let loose’ event to last for about 35 minutes: from ipad pro to apple pencil, know what's coming infinix gt 20 pro set to launch in india via flipkart; check expected specs, features and more apple iphone 17 slim may replace ‘plus’ model in 2025, suggests leak - all the details google pixel 8a launched in india at rs.52999: check specs, features, availability and more samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? ipad 10th generation long-term review: mega upgrade but commands a steep price ipad pro 2024 with m4 chip launched: all details about the most powerful apple tablet ever amazon great summer sale 2024 announced; check discounts on samsung, oneplus smartphones and more iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Summer Heat Event announced, check rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today

Best Deals For You

LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000
LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at 35000: Check all details
iOS 18 release: Launch timeline revealed ahead of Apple WWDC 2024 - All the details
iOS 18 release: Launch timeline revealed ahead of Apple WWDC 2024 - All the details
Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Geysers
10 best selling geysers: Havells, Crompton to V-Guard, here are the top picks for you
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets