Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners

A fresh leak originating from renowned US-based case maker Thinborne has unveiled Samsung's strategic departure with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Departing from its predecessors, this leak suggests a potential design akin to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, favouring flat surfaces and sharper corners. While the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains a few months away, recent leaks provide a sneak peek into its anticipated appearance - and the revelations might not please everyone.

Initially noticed by SamMobile, Thinborne, recognised for crafting slim and light phone cases, briefly showcased a CAD rendering of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on social media, later removing the post.

Hope for Improvement with Rumoured 'Ultra' Variant

A distinctive feature of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, albeit contentious, has been its narrow and elongated outer display. While functional, the Z Fold 5's approximately 23:9 aspect ratio outer display complicates everyday smartphone tasks, making typing, web browsing, and video watching feel constrained.

IceUniverse, a trusted source, has shared purported images and videos of screen protectors designed for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, indicating a slightly broader outer display. Moving from roughly 57mm width on the Fold 5 to around 60mm on the Fold 6, these protectors also feature notably sharper corners, echoing the design aesthetics of the Galaxy S24 series.

Competitive Landscape Shifts Amidst Foldable Innovations

Although this enhancement is welcomed, it may not be revolutionary. Even with a minor shift towards a ~22:9 aspect ratio, the Fold 6 could still lag behind competitors like the OnePlus Open, which already boasts a wider ~20:9 aspect ratio for its outer display. This disparity accentuates Samsung's apparent gradual approach to revamping the foundational usability of the Z Fold line.

Concerns extend beyond the outer display. The camera system on the Z Fold 5, while functional, didn't quite meet expectations for a premium foldable. Rumours suggest a similar trend with the Z Fold 6.

For long-term Galaxy Fold users, hope hinges on rumours of an 'Ultra' variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This higher-tier model could address many issues seen in the standard version, potentially featuring an enhanced camera system, a more user-friendly outer display, and even S Pen integration akin to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's foldable devices once dominated the global market, but the landscape has shifted with the introduction of competitors like the Google Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open. With upgrades expected for both devices in the latter half of the year, Samsung's incremental improvements on the Z Fold series might fall short, arriving too little, too late.