Apple Let Loose event: When and where to watch new iPad launches online

We are on the brink of the highly anticipated Apple Let Loose event, signalling the end of a nearly two-year wait for Apple in releasing new iPads. For iPad enthusiasts, this has been a long wait filled with anticipation. Set to unfold as the first Apple event of 2024, this occasion promises to unveil a range of new iPads, as leaked information suggests. Among these releases are expected to be a "pro" iPad model and a more budget-friendly option. Additionally, hints of new Apple accessories, including an "Apple Pencil Pro" and updates to the Magic Keyboard, add to the excitement surrounding the event.

New iPads and Accessories

The Apple Let Loose event is poised to centre entirely on the iPad and its accessories, as Apple endeavours to reaffirm the iPad's status as the ultimate laptop replacement. Notably, rumours abound regarding the introduction of an all-new iPad Pro featuring the innovative Apple M4 silicon. Speculation also suggests the integration of AI features, leveraging the unique capabilities of the unannounced M4 chip. However, comprehensive details about AI enhancements are expected to be revealed at WWDC 2024 on June 10.

Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch

For those eager to witness the event unfold, Apple will stream pre-recorded footage from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, today, May 7, 2024. Scheduled to commence at 7 am Pacific Time, or 7:30 pm in India, the event is anticipated to run for just over half an hour. This duration indicates a flurry of rapid-fire announcements, consistent with recent Apple events.

Viewers can access the Apple event 2024 live stream on Apple.com and the company's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, the event can be watched through the embedded link provided below. With the promise of exciting new releases and updates, the Apple Let Loose event is not to be missed.

As the countdown to the event begins, anticipation and excitement mount among Apple enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for a glimpse into the future of iPad technology and Apple's innovative offerings for 2024.

