 Apple Let Loose event: When and where to watch new iPad launches online | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple Let Loose event: When and where to watch new iPad launches online

Apple Let Loose event: When and where to watch new iPad launches online

Apple's Let Loose event, after a two-year break, is expected to introduce new iPads and accessories. Rumours suggest an all-new iPad Pro with the Apple M4 chip.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 18:40 IST
Apple Let Loose event: When and where to watch new iPad launches online
Tune in to the live stream from Apple Park in Cupertino to catch the latest announcements and innovations on May 7, 2024. (Apple)

Products included in this article

19% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight
(26,536)
₹48,499 ₹59,900
Buy now

We are on the brink of the highly anticipated Apple Let Loose event, signalling the end of a nearly two-year wait for Apple in releasing new iPads. For iPad enthusiasts, this has been a long wait filled with anticipation. Set to unfold as the first Apple event of 2024, this occasion promises to unveil a range of new iPads, as leaked information suggests. Among these releases are expected to be a "pro" iPad model and a more budget-friendly option. Additionally, hints of new Apple accessories, including an "Apple Pencil Pro" and updates to the Magic Keyboard, add to the excitement surrounding the event.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight 4.6/5 ₹ 48,499
B0BDK62PDX-1

New iPads and Accessories

The Apple Let Loose event is poised to centre entirely on the iPad and its accessories, as Apple endeavours to reaffirm the iPad's status as the ultimate laptop replacement. Notably, rumours abound regarding the introduction of an all-new iPad Pro featuring the innovative Apple M4 silicon. Speculation also suggests the integration of AI features, leveraging the unique capabilities of the unannounced M4 chip. However, comprehensive details about AI enhancements are expected to be revealed at WWDC 2024 on June 10.

Also read: Apple Let Loose Event 2024: From iPad Air to Apple Pencil Pro, what to expect

Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch

For those eager to witness the event unfold, Apple will stream pre-recorded footage from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, today, May 7, 2024. Scheduled to commence at 7 am Pacific Time, or 7:30 pm in India, the event is anticipated to run for just over half an hour. This duration indicates a flurry of rapid-fire announcements, consistent with recent Apple events.

B09G9HD6PD-2

Viewers can access the Apple event 2024 live stream on Apple.com and the company's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, the event can be watched through the embedded link provided below. With the promise of exciting new releases and updates, the Apple Let Loose event is not to be missed.

Also read: Apple shares new teaser ahead of May 7 'Let Loose' event: 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro and all that is coming

As the countdown to the event begins, anticipation and excitement mount among Apple enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for a glimpse into the future of iPad technology and Apple's innovative offerings for 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 May, 18:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch what is an ai pc? what can you do with these computers and why are they suddenly popular? microsoft readies new ai model to compete with google, openai, the information reports how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window sony playstation 5 slim launching today, blinkit to deliver in just 10 minutes- india prices and all details unable to share videos on whatsapp for android? this pesky bug might be the reason whatsapp may bring account restriction feature- know what it’s about and how it will work this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call impressive google pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: what to expect big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab new outfits, weapon skin, diamonds, more
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield

Best Deals For You

LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000
LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at 35000: Check all details
Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a promo leak hints at support for Best Take, Live Translate and other AI features
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Price drop alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now at an unbeatable discount on Amazon!
OnePlus
Valentine’s Day gift ideas: OnePlus to Apple, check out the best earbuds available

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets