10 best smartwatches under 3000: From Fire-Boltt to Noise, pick the best for your wrist

Explore 10 best smartwatches under 3000, from Fire-Boltt to Noise. Discover feature-packed devices merging style, function, and health monitoring for budget-conscious consumers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 28 2023, 21:00 IST
Explore feature-rich smartwatches under 3000, blending style, functionality, and health monitoring seamlessly. (Pexels)

10 best smartwatches under 3000: In today's tech-driven era, smartwatches have emerged as remarkable devices, offering a myriad of features that cater to the needs of modern consumers. From an extensive range of watch faces to extended battery life, health monitoring capabilities, and stylish designs, these innovative gadgets have revolutionized the way we interact with technology. We feature in this list the best smartwatches under 3000 that have gone beyond being mere accessories and now are rivaling some of the functionalities of smartphones.

These budget-friendly smartwatches bring convenience to your wrist, allowing you to effortlessly make calls and enjoy music on the go. Packed with impressive health and fitness features, they have gained immense popularity in recent years, becoming an integral part of the tech-savvy lifestyle.

Contrary to the misconception that quality comes with a hefty price tag, you can now acquire feature-rich smartwatches under 3000. These watches not only offer calling capabilities but also boast advanced health monitoring features. The primary advantage of choosing a smartwatch over traditional ones lies in the real-time health tracking they provide, appealing to both the youth and middle-aged demographics.

Furthermore, many of these smartwatches come equipped with water-resistant features, allowing you to wear them during various water activities, including swimming. As we delve into the offerings from brands like Fire-Boltt and Noise, it becomes clear that excellence in technology and affordability can go hand in hand, providing users with a seamless blend of style, functionality, and health monitoring- all within a budget-friendly range.

Benefit of smartwatches: 5 key factors

When you are thinking about buying a smartwatch, it's important to look at some key things so that you get the right one for you. Here are five important things to think about:

1. Compatibility: Make sure the smartwatch works with your smartphone.

2. Battery Life: Look for a smartwatch with a strong battery so it lasts a long time.

3. Health Features: Choose a watch that keeps track of your health in a detailed way.

4. Operating System and Apps: Check if the smartwatch works with your phone's system and has the apps you want.

5. Display Quality: See how good the screen looks for the best user experience.

To make it easier for you to choose, we have made a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 3000. These watches, from trusted brands like Noise, Maxima to Fastrack, are not only affordable but also excellent, meeting different preferences and needs.

1. Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch is a stylish and high-tech wristwatch. It stands out for its great design and advanced features. With a strong build and a stainless steel frame, it looks really cool. You can listen to music, connect earbuds, make Bluetooth calls, and do much more. The watch has a clear 1.28-inch HD display and a metal band. It offers over 100 sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. The battery lasts for two days with Bluetooth calls and seven days without using calling features. This smartwatch is a perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Fastrack Advanced UltraVU HD Display

The next on this list of 10 best smartwatches under 3000 is the Fastrack Advanced UltraVU HD Display smartwatch, which boasts a super bright and wide-screen display. It comes with a faster processor, ensuring higher accuracy. With 100 advanced sports modes, it stands out as one of the top smartwatches under 3000. This watch lets you track your sleep cycle, and it has an impressive battery life of up to 7 days. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering easy connectivity. Additionally, there are various color options to choose from, making it a stylish and functional accessory for tech-savvy individuals.

3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 is a top-notch smartwatch under 3000 with an impressive AMOLED display. Making calls is a breeze with its Bluetooth feature, and you get to choose from various stylish color options. The 1.78-inch wide screen ensures clear readability. Thanks to the Always On display feature, you can easily check notifications at a glance. Plus, this smartwatch allows you to monitor your heart rate anytime, anywhere. It's a fantastic choice for those seeking a feature-rich and affordable smartwatch.

4. Fastrack Advanced UltraVU HD Display

The Fastrack Advanced UltraVU HD Display smartwatch stands out with its super bright display and widescreen size. It comes equipped with a faster processor for enhanced accuracy. Boasting 100 advanced sports modes, it's considered one of the best smartwatches under 3000. You can keep track of your sleep cycle using this watch. With a battery life of up to 7 days, it easily connects to both Android and iOS devices. Additionally, you have a variety of color options to choose from, making it a stylish and versatile choice for your tech needs.

5. Fire-Bolt Visionary 1.78 inch AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

On the fifth spot on this list of 10 best smartwatches under 3000 is the Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78-inch AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, which comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, over 100 sports modes, always-on display, and health tracking features like SPO2 monitoring and stress tracking. With a brightness of 700 nits, the battery lasts up to five days with normal use. It's also IP68 water-resistant and supports AI voice assistance.

This smartwatch can work for two days with Bluetooth calling if used moderately. Without Bluetooth calling and always-on display, it can last up to five days. Features include Bluetooth calling, quick dial, call history, contacts, and a built-in microphone. Its user-friendly design and exquisite craftsmanship offer complete convenience, and it supports various functions like alarm clock, calorie tracker, camera, notifications, and more.

6. Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz stands out as one of the top-selling smartwatches in India. Its appearance is simple with a standard rectangular dial and five band colors. However, what makes it special is the availability of 150+ customized cloud-based watch faces, allowing you to choose the perfect one for your mood or outfit.

Featuring a 240 px X 280 px display and 500 nits brightness, the Noise smartwatch comes with an easy-to-use LCD touchscreen. The built-in microphone makes it convenient for calls, so you don't need to grab your phone.

If you're into productivity and fitness, the Noise Pulse Go Buzz is the best smartwatch under 3000. It goes beyond by reminding you to stay active, covering everything from drinking water to washing your hands. It offers 100+ sports modes and all the necessary health tracking monitors.

With IP68 water and dust resistance, this smartwatch is tough and durable. The 300 mAh battery ensures it lasts around 7 days. Additionally, the TruSync technology ensures fast Bluetooth connectivity with minimal battery usage, providing a seamless experience for users.

7. Maxima Max Pro X6

The Maxima Max Pro X6 stands out as a stylish choice in this list of best smartwatches under 3000. Its rounded bezel gives it a cool look, especially when paired with casual wear. You can get it in four colors: black, jet black, gray, and peach. The watch faces are designed to complement the rounded bezel, and you can choose from various displays in the cloud-based gallery.

While the 400 nits screen and the larger 1.7-inch dial makes it convenient to use. You can toggle between a list display or a bubble display for added ease. With a built-in mic and HD speaker, answering calls is a breeze.

For fitness enthusiasts, there are multiple sports modes to keep track of your activities. While it doesn't have many built-in tracking features, the watch is compatible with the Da Fit app, allowing you to access historical data and fine-tune your workout regimen.

With IP67 water and dust resistance and a dual-coated casing, the Maxima Max Pro X6 is durable. The battery lasts about 3 days with calls, making it suitable for regular use without heavy usage expectations. This smartwatch combines style, convenience, and durability in an affordable package.

8. Pebble Cosmos MAX

The Pebble Cosmos MAX is another top option in this list of smartwatches under 3000 if you fancy a massive dial. It boasts a broad 1.81" display with a standard rectangular bezel, effortlessly complementing any outfit with its minimalist design. Choose from 6 colors, ranging from classic to quirky options.

With a screen resolution of 240 x 286 px, this watch meets the standards for its price. The touch-to-talk feature is responsive, and the crown adds extra functionality for easy navigation. While it comes with 10 built-in watch faces, you can access an additional 100+ from the cloud if you want more variety.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Pebble Cosmos MAX is a powerhouse with 100 sports modes. Monitoring temperature, SpO2 levels, and heart rate is convenient and user-friendly.

Despite the large screen, the battery life is commendable. You can optimize it further with the battery-saver mode when you need the smartwatch to last longer. The Pebble Cosmos MAX offers a blend of a sizable display, diverse color options, and robust fitness features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking both style and functionality within a budget.

9. boAt Lunar Comet Smart Watch

The boAt Lunar Comet smartwatch is a total game-changer, especially for those on a budget. It packs amazing features at an unbeatable price. With its clear 1.39-inch HD display, everything on your smartwatch looks sharp and detailed. You can stay connected with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, making conversations crystal-clear right from your wrist. Navigating through the smartwatch is easy thanks to the Functional Crown, giving you a smooth and intuitive control experience.

For fitness lovers, the Lunar Comet is fantastic with over 100 Sports Modes to track various activities. You can personalize your smartwatch with a choice of 100+ Watch Faces, letting you match your style and mood effortlessly. Taking care of your health is a priority with Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Monitoring, providing real-time insights into your fitness levels.

Built for an active lifestyle, this smartwatch is IP67 Dust, Sweat & Splash Resistant, making it suitable for different environments and activities. The boAt Lunar Comet is all about delivering top-notch features without breaking the bank, making it an excellent choice for those who want both quality and affordability.

10. Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.38

Last on this list of 10 best smartwatches under 3000 is the Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, which comes with its 1.38-inch TFT display. Its vibrant round display and sleek metallic finish give you a premium on-screen experience. Using Tru SyncTM technology, you can enjoy easy pairing, stable connectivity, and lower battery usage for advanced calling.

The Noise Buzz feature lets you handle calls directly from your wrist, access call logs, make calls from the dial pad, and save up to 10 favorite contacts. The Noise Health SuiteTM provides comprehensive health monitoring tools, including a blood oxygen monitor, sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and a female cycle tracker.

For fitness enthusiasts, there are 100 sports modes to choose from. You can go through a whole week without charging, thanks to the impressive 7-day battery life. The smartwatch under 3000 also offers 100+ watch faces for a daily style refresh and a Productivity Suite for improved daily efficiency. It includes call, SMS, and app notifications, reminders, calculator, weather updates, quick reply, smart DND, world clock, alarm, stopwatch, and timer.

With IP68 water resistance, the smartwatch stays protected from splashes, dust, and moisture. The Noise Twist smartwatch is a stylish and functional choice, providing a seamless blend of technology and convenience within an affordable range.

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 21:00 IST
