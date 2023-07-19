Home How To GTA Online tips: How to make loads of money in GTA V multiplayer mode

GTA Online tips: How to make loads of money in GTA V multiplayer mode

Want to make a quick buck or establish your empire in GTA Online? You can take part in several activities such as heists and robberies, or get involved in legitimate businesses such as stocks and vehicle exports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 13:18 IST
5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
God of War Ragnarok
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
image caption
2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
image caption
4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
GTA Online
View all Images
Make easy money in GTA Online with these tips. (Rockstar Games)

Over the last decade, GTA V has been one of the most popular games in the world. It is the second best-selling video game of all time, with over 180 million copies sold worldwide, taking over cult classics like Tetris, Wii Sports, Super Mario Bros. and more. Just two weeks after the game's launch, Rockstar Games announced GTA Online, an online multiplayer mode in GTA V where players can interact with each other in a sandbox environment. This has added to the game's popularity as players who finish the GTA V story mode can make the jump to GTA Online.

In GTA Online, players can join a biker club, compete in races, play a sport, plan heists, invest in stocks and terrorize other players. These activities are more fun if you're cash-rich, although earning money might become tedious if you're hesitant to engage in nefarious activities. Here's how you can make easy money in GTA Online and get rich.

1. Heists

Players can plan out heists in GTA V to earn loads of money without too much grunt work. Although the Cayo Perico Heist is the only heist that you can carry out solo, there are loads of other heist jobs in which you can take part with your crew. Do note that the higher the payout, the more difficult heist will be, so players should be well organized and ideally be experts in stealth takedowns to carry out heists smoothly.

2. Robberies

If you're cash-strapped, robberies are an easier way compared to heists if you wish to get involved in high-profit crime. To start robberies in GTA Online, players will need to meet up with Mimi at the Los Santos Tuners car meet and set up an auto shop during the mission. This will enable them to accept jobs and carry out robberies, either alone or with a crew.

3. Invest in stocks

Smart players can take advantage of assassinations to invest in stocks and earn money. Just before continuing with the assassination missions, players can invest in the stocks of the company owned by the person they are targeting and cash out quickly when the mission ends. Apart from this, players can invest in the stocks they wish and earn money, although it is quite a learning curve.

4. Vehicle Cargo

Exporting special and vehicle cargo can earn you a ton of money, although you'll have to be on the lookout for exotic cars in the game. To do these missions, players need to have an office as well as warehouses to store vehicles. Simply steal the car and deliver it to the docks for a good payout. To find exotic cars, make sure to fill your warehouses with 10 unique and high-value cars.

5. Gamble at the Casino

While we do not encourage gambling in real life, you can earn money fairly easily in GTA Online especially if you're a great gambler. So, if you have a fair amount of money in the bank, you can put that on the line for a potentially big payout. Moreover, you can do Lucky Spins every day which gives you rewards like clothing items, unique weapons and even a special vehicle!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 12:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets