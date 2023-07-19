GTA Online tips: How to make loads of money in GTA V multiplayer mode

Over the last decade, GTA V has been one of the most popular games in the world. It is the second best-selling video game of all time, with over 180 million copies sold worldwide, taking over cult classics like Tetris, Wii Sports, Super Mario Bros. and more. Just two weeks after the game's launch, Rockstar Games announced GTA Online, an online multiplayer mode in GTA V where players can interact with each other in a sandbox environment. This has added to the game's popularity as players who finish the GTA V story mode can make the jump to GTA Online.

In GTA Online, players can join a biker club, compete in races, play a sport, plan heists, invest in stocks and terrorize other players. These activities are more fun if you're cash-rich, although earning money might become tedious if you're hesitant to engage in nefarious activities. Here's how you can make easy money in GTA Online and get rich.

1. Heists

Players can plan out heists in GTA V to earn loads of money without too much grunt work. Although the Cayo Perico Heist is the only heist that you can carry out solo, there are loads of other heist jobs in which you can take part with your crew. Do note that the higher the payout, the more difficult heist will be, so players should be well organized and ideally be experts in stealth takedowns to carry out heists smoothly.

2. Robberies

If you're cash-strapped, robberies are an easier way compared to heists if you wish to get involved in high-profit crime. To start robberies in GTA Online, players will need to meet up with Mimi at the Los Santos Tuners car meet and set up an auto shop during the mission. This will enable them to accept jobs and carry out robberies, either alone or with a crew.

3. Invest in stocks

Smart players can take advantage of assassinations to invest in stocks and earn money. Just before continuing with the assassination missions, players can invest in the stocks of the company owned by the person they are targeting and cash out quickly when the mission ends. Apart from this, players can invest in the stocks they wish and earn money, although it is quite a learning curve.

4. Vehicle Cargo

Exporting special and vehicle cargo can earn you a ton of money, although you'll have to be on the lookout for exotic cars in the game. To do these missions, players need to have an office as well as warehouses to store vehicles. Simply steal the car and deliver it to the docks for a good payout. To find exotic cars, make sure to fill your warehouses with 10 unique and high-value cars.

5. Gamble at the Casino

While we do not encourage gambling in real life, you can earn money fairly easily in GTA Online especially if you're a great gambler. So, if you have a fair amount of money in the bank, you can put that on the line for a potentially big payout. Moreover, you can do Lucky Spins every day which gives you rewards like clothing items, unique weapons and even a special vehicle!