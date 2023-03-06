    Trending News

    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Happy Holi 2023: How to download and send Happy Holi stickers on WhatsApp

    Happy Holi 2023: How to download and send Happy Holi stickers on WhatsApp

    Happy Holi 2023 WhatsApp stickers: Download and share Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers, wishes, GIFs with your friends, family and loved ones. Here are the steps you need to follow.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 20:35 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    Holi
    View all Images
    Happy Holi 2023 WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download and share Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers. (Pixabay)

    Happy Holi 2023 WhatsApp stickers: .he celebration of Holi, the festival of colours, will start from Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on the date, while Holi will be celebrated on March 8. You can wish your family, friends and near and dear ones a very Happy Holi by sending Happy Holi Whatsapp stickers, wishes, and GIFs. Along with WhatsApp, the stickers and GIFs can also be shared on other social media applications like Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, and more.

    Here are some of the Happy Holi wishes and messages that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones. Have a look.

    1. Just like Prahlad defeated the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika through his immense faith in Lord Vishnu, may your life also be filled with goodness. Happy Holi!

    2. May your life be forever filled with a rainbow color of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Holi.

    3. May all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones. Happy Holi.

    4. May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring you positive energy, hope, and optimism to achieve great heights in life.

    5. With water pistols, water balloons and a lot of colours, kickstart Holi with celebrations and joy. Happy Holi!

    If you want to send Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers or GIFs, then follow the process provided below:

    How to send Happy Holi WhatsApp GIFs:

    1. Open WhatsApp and click on the individual or group chat where you want to send the GIF.

    2. Click on the smiley icon available on the messaging box.

    3. Tap on the GIF option.

    4. Now, click on the search icon and type Happy Holi.

    5. Lots of Happy Holi GIFs will be displayed.

    6. Click on the GIF you want to share and tap on the send button.

    Happy Holi 2023 WhatsApp stickers: Share it this way

    Step 1:

    Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the individual or group chat where you want to send the sticker.
    Step 2:

    Click on the smiley icon available on the chat box.
    Step 3:

    Then, go to the sticker icon that is located next to the GIF symbol.
    Step 4:

    Tap on the “+” sign inside of the Stickers panel and head to the add more stickers panel.
    Step 5:

    You will then have to scroll to the bottom and click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.
    Step 6:

    It will directly take you to the Google Play Store.
    Step 7:

    Now, you will have to search for Happy Holi in the search bar.
    Step 8:

    Select the sticker pack you would like to download and add it to WhatsApp.
    Step 9:

    Once done, you will be able to see all the stickers in the pack inside of the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp.
    Step 10:

    Now, you can simply select and send the Happy Holi stickers with your loved ones.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 20:35 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE