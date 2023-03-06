Happy Holi 2023: How to download and send Happy Holi stickers on WhatsApp

Happy Holi 2023 WhatsApp stickers: .he celebration of Holi, the festival of colours, will start from Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on the date, while Holi will be celebrated on March 8. You can wish your family, friends and near and dear ones a very Happy Holi by sending Happy Holi Whatsapp stickers, wishes, and GIFs. Along with WhatsApp, the stickers and GIFs can also be shared on other social media applications like Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, and more.

Here are some of the Happy Holi wishes and messages that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones. Have a look.

1. Just like Prahlad defeated the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika through his immense faith in Lord Vishnu, may your life also be filled with goodness. Happy Holi!

2. May your life be forever filled with a rainbow color of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Holi.

3. May all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones. Happy Holi.

4. May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring you positive energy, hope, and optimism to achieve great heights in life.

5. With water pistols, water balloons and a lot of colours, kickstart Holi with celebrations and joy. Happy Holi!

If you want to send Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers or GIFs, then follow the process provided below:

How to send Happy Holi WhatsApp GIFs:

1. Open WhatsApp and click on the individual or group chat where you want to send the GIF.

2. Click on the smiley icon available on the messaging box.

3. Tap on the GIF option.

4. Now, click on the search icon and type Happy Holi.

5. Lots of Happy Holi GIFs will be displayed.

6. Click on the GIF you want to share and tap on the send button.