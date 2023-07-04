Improve your smartphone’s performance by clearing app cache on Android

Every person using an Android smartphone has too many apps, files, photos, data, and whatnot. Needless to say, eventually, the phone slows down considerably. The answer lies in clearing their app cache to make that extra space in their phone. Clearing the app cache from Android can be beneficial as it clears up disk space and improves the phone's performance. According to XDA, there are a number of apps that quickly fill your onboard memory and this makes it important to clear the app cache from time to time.

Before getting into clearing app cache, let's first thoroughly understand what exactly is app cache.

What is an Android app cache?

Every app keeps some information, files, and data to remember its function and performance, it stores its data in a temporary storage area which is called your app cache. App caches minimize the need to retrieve data from servers each time and can make your phone responsive.

It is advantageous to clear your Android smartphone cache manually every now and then. It not only clears your phone storage but also temporarily fixes the phone's performance. It also contains some defective cache, which will also be cleared when you clear app disk storage by clearing the app cache.

Now that you know more about app cache. The following are the steps to clear the app cache on an Android smartphone:

How to clear the app cache from Android Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android device. Step 2: Scroll down and select Apps Step 3: Select Installed Applications Step 4: Find the app that you want to clear your cache from Step 5: Tap and go to the storage Step 6: Tap on Clear Storage/Clear App cache

That's it, it's that easy to clear your app cache on Android devices. Note that every time you clear the cache, you will need to download all the resources again.