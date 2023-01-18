India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming Today: Watch IND vs NZ Live Telecast Online

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network and more.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: The Men in Blue have seen an upturn in their fortunes with a brilliant ODI series win against Sri Lanka who were clean-sweept 3-0. India registered their biggest win in ODI history with Virat Kohli contributing 166 runs from 112 balls, taking him closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. At the end, Sri Lanka struggled to put up a fight against a strong Indian bowling unit and were left at 73 all out.

The 1st ODI Match between India and New Zealand begins today, January 18.

Where will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

The match will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. IND vs NZ Live will be streamed online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming will be broadcast today, January 18 at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar. Cricket fans can catch all the action of the IND vs NZ Live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network channels.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: How to watch match online

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. However, there is a catch. To stream Disney+ Hotstar, you will need a subscription to the service.

Fortunately, Disney+ Hotstar have ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.