iOS 17 brings a NEW WAY for people to call you! Know how to create your calling card on iPhone

iOS 17 was announced at WWDC 2023 on June 5, and it is the next big update for iPhones. While it was previously suspected that it would only be a subtle update, Apple revealed several features which can change the iPhone experience for the better. Among them are changes to Messages, Phone, Safari, and Apple Music, along with additions such as Standby Mode and Journal app.

One more nifty feature was announced which customizes your contact card and is an intuitive way for people to call you. Here's how it works.

Contact Poster in iOS 17

The Phone app is one of the most-used iPhone apps, and now it can be personalized too. With iOS 17, users can customize how they appear on other iPhone users' screens. Incoming calls can be tweaked with Memoji, typography, font colors, and photo edits. Apple says Contact Posters are “a new way for users to express themselves.”

Contact Posters will also be available in third-party calling apps such as WhatsApp, Google Meet, Skype, and more. Although iOS 17 will only be released for the public in September when the new iPhones launch, users who wish to try this feature can download the public beta update through the Apple Beta Software Program.

How to set up Contact Posters in iOS 17

1. Open the Contacts app on your iPhone.

2. At the top of the contacts list, tap on your name.

3. Your contact card will open. Fill in the details such as your first and last name.

4. Next, choose the contact image and the poster you wish to use.

5. That's it. Your Contact Poster is now set up.

Other iOS 17 features

Apart from the Contact Poster, iOS 17 will also bring several other notable features to iPhones. Phone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates.