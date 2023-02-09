Malikappuram OTT release: Know when, where to watch the Unni Mukundan film online

Regional films in India are gaining mainstream popularity these days. The biggest examples include RRR, KGF 2 and the Bahubali series. These films, driven by strong characters and a coherent storyline, are being liked in all parts of the country. And a recent example of this is Malikappuram. Starring Unni Mukundan, the action-adventure drama film has seen a massive theatrical success and hit the Rs. 100 crore milestone. And if you have missed out on watching it in the theaters, you don't have to worry. Malikappuram OTT release is just around the corner. So check when and where to watch the film online.

Malikappuram OTT release: Details

The Malayalam-language action-adventure drama film is directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. The film made its theatrical debut on December 30, 2022 and in just a few weeks has seen tremendous success. The premise of the film revolves around an 8-year-old girl who wishes to visit Sabarimala Temple. But due to the rules of the temple, she only has a limited window to fulfill her wishes. However, not giving up, she decides to travel with her cousin and see Lord Ayyappa. In her journey, she must overcome many challenges, but with unexpected help, it just might be possible.

The film stars Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha, Sreepath, Saiju Kurup, Ramesh Pisharody, Manoj K. Jayan, Renji Panicker and others. The trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by Anto Joseph Film Company and has received over 3.2 million views, 113,000 likes and more than 6,900 comments.

Malikappuram OTT release: When to watch

The action-adventure drama will be streaming starting February 15. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from next Wednesday onwards.

Malikappuram OTT release: Where to watch

The film will be making its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar. The official Twitter account of the OTT platform tweeted, “Malikappuram Streaming From Feb 15 on #DisneyPlusHotstar”. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch it.