MI vs GT Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: The 57th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans tonight, May 12. Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat this season. But Mumbai Indians are also no pushovers. They have found some momentum and are now challenging for the top 4 spots. And both teams risk losing their position if they fail to win tonight's game. With so much at stake, the game has all the potential of becoming unpredictable. And if you want to make a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

GT is currently in the top position with 16 points in 11 games. They are one point ahead of CSK who have played one extra game compared to them. Both their batting unit and the bowling unit have been performing really well under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. On the other hand, MI is sitting in the fourth position with 12 points in 11 games. The team struggled initially but has found some form in the later games. While top-order batting has been inconsistent, the middle order has been a strong point for the team.

MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: Time, Venue and Pitch report

The 57th game of the season between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-innings score at Wankhede is 170 runs. The pitch favors pacers and spinners tend to struggle here. Interestingly, only 33 percent of the teams batting first have won the game here. This season, the team chasing the target has won four out of five games at this venue so the toss may have a significant impact on the results.

MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: Probably playing 11

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Chris Jordan

GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami.

MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: High-value players

MI: Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Piyush Chawla can be the key players for Mumbai Indians tonight.

GT: The biggest impact makers for today's game can be Shubhman Gill, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami.