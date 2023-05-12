Home How To MI vs GT Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

MI vs GT Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

MI vs GT Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 18:55 IST
MI vs GT
MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (IPL Twitter)
MI vs GT
MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (IPL Twitter)

MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: The 57th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans tonight, May 12. Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat this season. But Mumbai Indians are also no pushovers. They have found some momentum and are now challenging for the top 4 spots. And both teams risk losing their position if they fail to win tonight's game. With so much at stake, the game has all the potential of becoming unpredictable. And if you want to make a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

GT is currently in the top position with 16 points in 11 games. They are one point ahead of CSK who have played one extra game compared to them. Both their batting unit and the bowling unit have been performing really well under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. On the other hand, MI is sitting in the fourth position with 12 points in 11 games. The team struggled initially but has found some form in the later games. While top-order batting has been inconsistent, the middle order has been a strong point for the team.

MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: Time, Venue and Pitch report

The 57th game of the season between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-innings score at Wankhede is 170 runs. The pitch favors pacers and spinners tend to struggle here. Interestingly, only 33 percent of the teams batting first have won the game here. This season, the team chasing the target has won four out of five games at this venue so the toss may have a significant impact on the results.

MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: Probably playing 11

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Chris Jordan

GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami.

MI vs GT Dream11 predictions: High-value players

MI: Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Piyush Chawla can be the key players for Mumbai Indians tonight.

GT: The biggest impact makers for today's game can be Shubhman Gill, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 May, 18:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now

Editor’s Pick

Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too

Trending Stories

Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more

    Trending News

    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets