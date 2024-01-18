Notion Calendar app introduced: 9 easy ways to collate all your commitments, take pain out of work

Productivity tools have been on the rise over the last few years, especially after the COVID-19 lockdowns forced everyone to work from home. In today's hustle culture, these tools can help you organize, not only your work but your life too, allowing you to stay ahead of all commitments. And to succeed, staying organized and collaborating with your team is essential to ensure high productivity and output. If you want your team to be productive and perform well, it is very important that everyone is well aware of the productivity tools available these days. One productivity tool that has risen through the ranks is Notion, a versatile productivity app that offers a one-stop solution for note-taking, document creation, task management, and more. And now, it has just got better with the integration of one crucial and highly sought-after feature - Notion Calendar. Know all about it.

What is Notion?

With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Notion has become a go-to tool for individuals and businesses. Whether you're taking notes, drafting documents, or managing tasks, Notion allows you to do it all in one place. This means you can say goodbye to juggling multiple apps and tabs, streamlining your workflow for maximum efficiency. It works as your digital workspace where you can list your tasks, organize project details, track your progress, and more.

It's free for personal use, and you'll never have to worry about the storage limits. You can add as much content as you need without any hidden fees.

Notion Calendar: Everything you need to know

1. The new feature, called Notion Calendar, collates all your commitments and brings them to one place.

2. From here, you can see your schedule at a glance, and join meetings directly from the menu bar.

3. Notion Calendar is also integrated with the Notion workspace and you can see deadlines and project timelines alongside your calendar events.

4. It also comes with built-in scheduling, meaning you can send your availability and scheduling link to let others book time with you without ever having to leave the app.

5. You can also connect with others and create Notion documents, all from within the Notion Calendar.

6. To update project timelines, simply drag and drop Notion database items!

7. To efficiently navigate through the app, Notion Calendar has a command menu and shortcuts.

8. You can also work across time zones with the Notion Calendar app bridging borders!

9. It also has iOS widgets using which you can view your schedule at a glance and add events quickly.

Notion Calendar: How to get it

Notion Calendar works alongside tools such as Notion, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Zoom, Arc, and other providers. It is free to download for individual users and is available on desktops for Windows, Mac (Intel), and Mac (Apple Silicon) users. Alternatively, you can also download the app on the iPhone via the Apple App Store.

