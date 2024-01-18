Icon
Home How To Notion Calendar app introduced: 9 easy ways to collate all your commitments, take pain out of work

Notion Calendar app introduced: 9 easy ways to collate all your commitments, take pain out of work

Notion has introduced Notion Calendar, a new feature that consolidates all commitments and allows users to easily view their schedule, join meetings, and update project timelines, all within the app.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 16:13 IST
Icon
Boost your productivity with this AI-powered time and task management app! Check out TimeHero
Notion Calendar
1/6 1. Efficient Task Management: TimeHero, an AI-powered app, streamlines task management by allowing users to create, prioritize, and organize tasks with set deadlines. This comprehensive time management platform also facilitates easy communication by enabling users to add comments, notes, and attachments to tasks. 
image caption
2/6 2. Time Tracking for Insightful Productivity: The app includes a time tracking feature, providing users with a clear understanding of how they allocate their time. This insight empowers users to identify areas for improvement and optimize their workflow.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Automated Planning with AI: Leveraging its AI capabilities, TimeHero dynamically plans and schedules tasks based on urgency and importance. It adapts instantly to changes in events, task completion, or shifting priorities, ensuring a responsive and adaptive approach to task management.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Natural Language Processing for Speedy Entries: Integrated with a natural language processing algorithm, TimeHero allows users to swiftly complete recurring tasks through quick and easy text entries. This feature enhances user efficiency, making task completion a seamless process.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Integration with Popular Tools: TimeHero enhances user convenience by seamlessly integrating with various tools such as Google Calendar, Trello, Asana, Zapier, and more. This eliminates the need to switch between different applications, providing a cohesive experience within users' preferred platforms.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Flexible Subscription Plans with Free Trial: TimeHero operates on a subscription model, offering a 7-day free trial for users to explore its capabilities. The basic plan starts at $4.60 per month, while the premium version, with advanced features, is priced at $22 per month. This affordability ensures accessibility for users seeking effective time and task management solutions.  (unsplash)
Notion Calendar
icon View all Images
Notion Calendar has been launched. Know all about it. (Notion)

Productivity tools have been on the rise over the last few years, especially after the COVID-19 lockdowns forced everyone to work from home. In today's hustle culture, these tools can help you organize, not only your work but your life too, allowing you to stay ahead of all commitments. And to succeed, staying organized and collaborating with your team is essential to ensure high productivity and output. If you want your team to be productive and perform well, it is very important that everyone is well aware of the productivity tools available these days. One productivity tool that has risen through the ranks is Notion, a versatile productivity app that offers a one-stop solution for note-taking, document creation, task management, and more. And now, it has just got better with the integration of one crucial and highly sought-after feature - Notion Calendar. Know all about it.

What is Notion?

With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Notion has become a go-to tool for individuals and businesses. Whether you're taking notes, drafting documents, or managing tasks, Notion allows you to do it all in one place. This means you can say goodbye to juggling multiple apps and tabs, streamlining your workflow for maximum efficiency. It works as your digital workspace where you can list your tasks, organize project details, track your progress, and more.

It's free for personal use, and you'll never have to worry about the storage limits. You can add as much content as you need without any hidden fees.

Notion Calendar: Everything you need to know

1. The new feature, called Notion Calendar, collates all your commitments and brings them to one place.

2. From here, you can see your schedule at a glance, and join meetings directly from the menu bar.

3. Notion Calendar is also integrated with the Notion workspace and you can see deadlines and project timelines alongside your calendar events.

4. It also comes with built-in scheduling, meaning you can send your availability and scheduling link to let others book time with you without ever having to leave the app.

5. You can also connect with others and create Notion documents, all from within the Notion Calendar.

6. To update project timelines, simply drag and drop Notion database items!

7. To efficiently navigate through the app, Notion Calendar has a command menu and shortcuts.

8. You can also work across time zones with the Notion Calendar app bridging borders!

9. It also has iOS widgets using which you can view your schedule at a glance and add events quickly.

Notion Calendar: How to get it

Notion Calendar works alongside tools such as Notion, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Zoom, Arc, and other providers. It is free to download for individual users and is available on desktops for Windows, Mac (Intel), and Mac (Apple Silicon) users. Alternatively, you can also download the app on the iPhone via the Apple App Store.

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 14:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon