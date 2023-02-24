    Trending News

    Quordle 396 answer for February 24: It's complicated! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 396 answer for February 24: Today’s puzzle is going to test your wit. Make sure to use the most important resource you have — these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 08:14 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle 396 answer for February 24: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to shape out the perfect way to find the words. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 396 answer for February 24: The Friday puzzle is not going to be a piece of cake for you. The puzzle is tricky and will need critical thinking on your part if you want to add another day to your winning streak. That means guesswork is out of the window. Because as we all know, word guessing is also dependent on the luck factor and if that's not on your side, there is not much that you can do. And that's why, to eliminate luck from the equation, we bring to you these Quordle hints and clues. These will provide you with articulated information about the words and strategy that you can use to beat the puzzle today. And if you need further help, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution as well.

    Quordle 396 hints for February 24

    Two of the words today contain repeated letters, so you need to keep an eye on it. Apart from that, there is also an obscure word which you might not be familiar with. In the remaining two words, one is an uncommon word and another has a unique letter arrangement. On a whole, this puzzle will really test how versatile you can think while being really efficient. In our opinion, it is one of the toughest puzzles you will see. To solve it, we recommend using a vowel-heavy word.

    Quordle 396 clues for February 24

    1. Today's words begin with the letters R, C, C and C.

    2. The words end with the letters T, K, E and L.

    3. Word 1 clue - a metal pin for fastening two pieces of metal or other thick materials together

    4. Word 2 clue - to make the noise of wood bending or of something not moving smoothly

    5. Word 3 clue - a part of a computer's memory that stores copies of data so that the data can be found very quickly

    6. Word 4 clue - a feeling of cold accompanied by shivering

    These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about it for a moment. If you look carefully, you'll find that you already know one of the repeated letters before even attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solution.

    Quordle 396 answer for February 24

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. RIVET

    2. CREAK

    3. CACHE

    4. CHILL

    We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 08:14 IST
