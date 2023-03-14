    Trending News

    Quordle 414 answer for March 14: One obnoxious word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 414 answer for March 14: One obnoxious word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 414 answer for March 14: Today’s puzzle comes with the usual trickery. It is the perfect time to establish a better strategy to excel in the game.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 14 2023, 08:56 IST
    Quordle
    Quordle 414 answer for March 14: Winning today can be extremely easy as long as you follow the instructions of today’s Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 414 answer for March 14: Compared to the usual Quordle difficulty, today's puzzle is definitely not the challenging side. Players might find a couple of words extremely confusing while playing the game. However, it is still easier than the streak breaker earlier this week. And that's why this is also a great time to build a new strategy which is likely to help you come up with solutions on your own. If you have been struggling to find a strategy like that, make sure to check out the Quordle hints section. We have added a unique strategy for the game. For information regarding today's words, just scroll further to the Quordle clues section. And if you're in desperation and need to know the words, we understand. Just go to the bottom to find the Quordle solutions.

    Quordle 414 hints for March 14

    Today's puzzle has one word with repeated letters. This might be a bit tricky to find but that's the only real challenge in the game today. We also believe one single word might be unfamiliar to you but the rest would be easy to find. Now, coming to the strategy, the best way to solve a puzzle is by eliminating as many letters as possible in the first few attempts. Once majority of the letters have been revealed, it's a game of jumbled letters from there on out and should not be difficult to solve.

    Quordle 414 clues for March 14

    1. Today's words begin with the letters S, S, C and S.

    2. The words end with the letters N, F, H and K. 

    3. Word 1 clue - a smooth, shiny kind of cloth, usually made from silk

    4. Word 2 clue - to express insolent doubt or derision, openly and emphatically

    5. Word 3 clue - to have an accident in a vehicle; to drive a vehicle into something

    6. Word 4 clue - to smile in a smug or condescending way

    Quordle 414 answer for March 14

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. SATIN

    2. SCOFF

    3. CRASH

    4. SMIRK

    We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

    First Published Date: 14 Mar, 08:56 IST
