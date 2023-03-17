Quordle 417 answer for March 17: Immensely difficult! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 417 answer for March 17: After a relatively relaxing first half of March, today we are faced with the toughest puzzle of the month. There are days when you might wonder that maybe you should have stuck with just Wordle and not taken up another game with a monstrous level of difficulty. Today is one of those days. Wordle not only gives you six attempts for one single word but it also heavily filters out uncommon words to reduce the difficulty. On the other hand, Quordle gives you nine attempts to find out four words and that is without any filters to keep away obscure words. The game is really challenging and forces you to get out of your comfort zone and come up with strategies. And checking out these Quordle hints and clues counts as an innovative ‘out-of-the-box' strategy. And if they are not enough, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 417 hints for March 17

Today's puzzle is not to be taken lightly. There is one word which is pretty common and another which should be somewhat familiar to people, but the rest of the two words are so obscure, it will give the players a hard time. On top of that, there are two words with repeated letters as well.

Quordle 417 clues for March 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, D, F and R.

2. The words end with the letters F, T, E and E.

3. Word 1 clue - the material or substance out of which anything is or can be made

4. Word 2 clue - a first appearance in public of an actor, sports-person, etc.

5. Word 3 clue - to use physical strength or effort to make something move or open

6. Word 4 clue - the basic monetary unit of India, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 417 answer for March 17

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STUFF

2. DEBUT

3. FORCE

4. RUPEE

We hope you were able to grab your victory with these hints and clues. Check this space again tomorrow.