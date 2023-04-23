Home How To Quordle 454 answer for April 23: Relax, you got this! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 454 answer for April 23: Relax, you got this! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 454 answer for April 23: While the puzzle today is easier than yesterday, it is still filled with tricks that can steal your winning streak. Tread carefully and use these Qurodle hints, clues, solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 06:41 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 454 answer for April 23: Do not get complacent. Take the help of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak. (HT Tech)

Quordle 454 answer for April 23: Sunday's are supposed to be the day to relax. But the biggest obstacle to that is a Quordle puzzle. Yet, one can simply not solve a puzzle because the winning streak is extremely important. And anyway, it is so darned interesting. Thankfully, today's puzzle will not cause much of a hassle given how all of the words are relatively easy. You could solve them all on your own. But that does not mean taking any unnecessary risk that might cost you your streak. So, even if the puzzle is easy, you should use these Quordle hints and clues to ensure that you end up adding another winning day to your streak. And if you got stuck somehow, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 454 hints for April 23

The best part about today's puzzle is the lack of repeated letters. There are only a couple of uncommon letters which you can probably find by the 4th attempt. Overall, it is a puzzle that should not give you any grief. In fact, two of the words have four letters in exactly the same position. So, in reality, you're only solving for three words today. Just use a starting word with common consonants, and you should do well.

Quordle 454 clues for April 23

Today's words begin with the letters F, L, E, and F.

The words end with the letters E, Y, Y, and H.

Word 1 clue - not true or correct

Word 2 clue - full of or characterized by healthy vigor

Word 3 clue - having nothing inside

Word 4 clue - the soft part of the body of a person or animal that is between the skin and the bones

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 454 answer for April 23

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FALSE

2. LUSTY

3. EMPTY

4. FLESH

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 06:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets