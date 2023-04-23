Quordle 454 answer for April 23: Relax, you got this! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 454 answer for April 23: Sunday's are supposed to be the day to relax. But the biggest obstacle to that is a Quordle puzzle. Yet, one can simply not solve a puzzle because the winning streak is extremely important. And anyway, it is so darned interesting. Thankfully, today's puzzle will not cause much of a hassle given how all of the words are relatively easy. You could solve them all on your own. But that does not mean taking any unnecessary risk that might cost you your streak. So, even if the puzzle is easy, you should use these Quordle hints and clues to ensure that you end up adding another winning day to your streak. And if you got stuck somehow, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 454 hints for April 23

The best part about today's puzzle is the lack of repeated letters. There are only a couple of uncommon letters which you can probably find by the 4th attempt. Overall, it is a puzzle that should not give you any grief. In fact, two of the words have four letters in exactly the same position. So, in reality, you're only solving for three words today. Just use a starting word with common consonants, and you should do well.

Quordle 454 clues for April 23

Today's words begin with the letters F, L, E, and F.

The words end with the letters E, Y, Y, and H.

Word 1 clue - not true or correct

Word 2 clue - full of or characterized by healthy vigor

Word 3 clue - having nothing inside

Word 4 clue - the soft part of the body of a person or animal that is between the skin and the bones

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 454 answer for April 23

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FALSE

2. LUSTY

3. EMPTY

4. FLESH

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.