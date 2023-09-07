Quordle 591 answer for September 7: Overcome the challenge! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 591 answer for September 7: Midweek puzzles are supposed to be easy so we can conquer them without fearing to lose our winning streak. But only if the world were that easy. Quordle has hand-picked the toughest puzzle of the week for this Thursday and you are not prepared for it. The four words bring different challenging elements and you need to be very careful so that none of them can eat up extra attempts. After all, you only get 9! So, do not risk it when we have prepared these Quordle hints and clues for you to rely upon. If they are not able to help, or if you are on the last attempt and need to be correct at any cost, just scroll to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 591 hints for September 7

The words all come with unique challenges. Two of them contain repeated letters which can be a bit tricky to find. One of the word is very obscure and you will need some help to figure it out. Three out of the four words contain uncommon letters and one word has unconventional letter arrangement. In short, this puzzle has an amalgamation of all the unique problems Quordle could put together. To solve it, you will need to use the letter elimination technique.

Quordle 591 clues for September 7

1. Today's words begin with the letters J, R, P, and C.

2. The words end with the letters T, R, Y, and K.

3. Word 1 clue - to fight on horseback as a knight or man-at-arms

4. Word 2 clue - a large, natural flow of water that goes across land and into the sea

5. Word 3 clue - the smallest unit of money in the UK, of which there are 100 in a pound

6. Word 4 clue - a stick of this rock or a similar substance used for writing or drawing

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 591 answer for September 7

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. JOUST

2. RIVER

3. PENNY

4. CHALK

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.