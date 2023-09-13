Quordle 597 answer for September 13: Sweating up? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 597 answer for September 13: Today's puzzle is an interesting one, to say the least. Like a full spectrum, you will find words with varying degrees of difficulty and complication. There are words today that are so easy you might figure them out on your second attempt. And then there are words for which all the nine attempts might not be enough. But this is the fun of the game, to use strategies to get out of traps like these. But if you feel confused and are not sure what your next step should be, then just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if they fall short, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solutions as well.

Quordle 597 hints for September 13

There is a repeated letter in three of the words today. And that's the interesting part of the puzzle. So, finding it out will be trickier than usual and you will really have to be on your toes. Three of the four words are common and should not cause you much trouble. We would recommend going for the letter elimination strategy. But for the first word, you can start with a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 597 clues for September 13

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, M, D, and E.

2. The words end with the letters S, O, P, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to form an estimate or conjecture

4. Word 2 clue - extremely small in scope or capability

5. Word 3 clue - to bend or hang down heavily

6. Word 4 clue - to make someone feel extremely happy and excited

These are your clues. We believe they contain everything you need to solve the puzzle. Just take a moment to think about them and you can proceed to solve the puzzle. And if you're still confused, just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 597 answer for September 13

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GUESS

2. MICRO

3. DROOP

4. ELATE

We hope you were able to tackle this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.