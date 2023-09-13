Icon
Home How To Quordle 597 answer for September 13: Sweating up? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 597 answer for September 13: Sweating up? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 597 answer for September 13: Today’s puzzle has the entire range of difficulty within it. Make use of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to avoid all confusion.

By: HT TECH
Sep 13 2023, 07:01 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Quordle
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 597 answer for September 13: Don’t give up. Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 597 answer for September 13: Today's puzzle is an interesting one, to say the least. Like a full spectrum, you will find words with varying degrees of difficulty and complication. There are words today that are so easy you might figure them out on your second attempt. And then there are words for which all the nine attempts might not be enough. But this is the fun of the game, to use strategies to get out of traps like these. But if you feel confused and are not sure what your next step should be, then just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if they fall short, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solutions as well.

Quordle 597 hints for September 13

There is a repeated letter in three of the words today. And that's the interesting part of the puzzle. So, finding it out will be trickier than usual and you will really have to be on your toes. Three of the four words are common and should not cause you much trouble. We would recommend going for the letter elimination strategy. But for the first word, you can start with a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 597 clues for September 13

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, M, D, and E.

2. The words end with the letters S, O, P, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to form an estimate or conjecture

4. Word 2 clue - extremely small in scope or capability

5. Word 3 clue - to bend or hang down heavily

6. Word 4 clue - to make someone feel extremely happy and excited

These are your clues. We believe they contain everything you need to solve the puzzle. Just take a moment to think about them and you can proceed to solve the puzzle. And if you're still confused, just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 597 answer for September 13

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GUESS

2. MICRO

3. DROOP

4. ELATE

We hope you were able to tackle this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

13 Sep, 07:01 IST
