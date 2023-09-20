Quordle 604 answer for September 20: Break the puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 604 answer for September 20: Continuing from yesterday, today's puzzle is also just as difficult, but perhaps in a different way. Even on a Sunday, the Quordle players aren't getting any rest, since the game keeps them on their toes, keeping their brains working. In case you feel like relaxing and not putting in much effort this weekend, we've got a solution for you — Quordle hints and clues. As always, we have carefully curated information that will help you reach the answers without much hassle. Also, if you're stuck on the last few attempts and you cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 604 hints for September 20

The words today are sort of a mixed bag. There is one word with repeated letters and two words where each contains two vowels. Only one of the words is obscure and can give you trouble guessing, but the others should be easy to figure out. Considering the words, we recommend going with a vowel-heavy starting word. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 604 clues for September 20

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, C, T, and D.

2. The words end with the letters T, K, L, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - to destroy, damage or injure somebody/something with fire or heat

4. Word 2 clue - a container, usually one made of clay

5. Word 3 clue - the formal examination before a competent tribunal of the matter in issue in a civil or criminal cause

6. Word 4 clue - the rank or essential nature of a god

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 604 answer for September 20

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BURNT

2. CROCK

3. TRIAL

4. DEITY

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.