Icon
Home How To Quordle 604 answer for September 20: Break the puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 604 answer for September 20: Break the puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 604 answer for September 20: Today’s puzzle is not going to be as easy as a Sunday picnic. You are going to work hard for it and we recommend you take the help of Quordle hints, clues and solutions to ensure victory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 07:23 IST
Icon
Octordle
Quordle 604 answer for September 20: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Octordle)
Octordle
Quordle 604 answer for September 20: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Octordle)

Quordle 604 answer for September 20: Continuing from yesterday, today's puzzle is also just as difficult, but perhaps in a different way. Even on a Sunday, the Quordle players aren't getting any rest, since the game keeps them on their toes, keeping their brains working. In case you feel like relaxing and not putting in much effort this weekend, we've got a solution for you — Quordle hints and clues. As always, we have carefully curated information that will help you reach the answers without much hassle. Also, if you're stuck on the last few attempts and you cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 604 hints for September 20

The words today are sort of a mixed bag. There is one word with repeated letters and two words where each contains two vowels. Only one of the words is obscure and can give you trouble guessing, but the others should be easy to figure out. Considering the words, we recommend going with a vowel-heavy starting word. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 604 clues for September 20

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, C, T, and D.

2. The words end with the letters T, K, L, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - to destroy, damage or injure somebody/something with fire or heat

4. Word 2 clue - a container, usually one made of clay

5. Word 3 clue - the formal examination before a competent tribunal of the matter in issue in a civil or criminal cause

6. Word 4 clue - the rank or essential nature of a god

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 604 answer for September 20

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BURNT

2. CROCK

3. TRIAL

4. DEITY

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 07:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI tips for today: How to target the enemy in an ambush
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon