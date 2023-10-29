Quordle 643 answer for October 29: Easy way to be a winner! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 643 answer for October 29: Tenth day in a row and yet another easy puzzle. Players really have a chance to create a high streak. But it should be remembered that we use the word ‘easy' quite loosely. Whether the game is easy or not depends entirely on the first two guesses you make. And because the risk of losing exists with every puzzle, no matter whether easy or hard, that is why you need to check out these Quordle hints and clues to ensure that your streak is always protected. These hints and clues will give you information relating to today's words so that you don't have to make wild guesses. And if you need even further help, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 643 hints for October 29

Only a single word contains a repeated letter. The rest of them do not, which is a great thing. Three out of the four words are common and should already be a part of your vocabulary. On top of that, the letter arrangement of the words is also pretty standard. We believe if you read through till the end of clues, you probably would have solved half the puzzle before even opening the game.

Quordle 643 clues for October 29

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, F, H, and T.

2. The words end with the letters E, N, R, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a hard stone with bands or areas of color, used in jewelry

4. Word 2 clue - a person who commits a serious crime such as murder

5. Word 3 clue - someone who dislikes the stated thing

6. Word 4 clue - to send something from your hand through the air by moving your hand or arm quickly

These are your clues. We are certain you must have figured out a couple of words here itself. For the rest, just use your wit. And if you need some additional help, just scroll for the solutions.

Quordle 643 answer for October 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AGATE

2. FELON

3. HATER

4. THREW

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

