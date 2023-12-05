Icon

Top Samsung phones under 35000: Check Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy A34, more

Check out the top Samsung phones under 35000 including Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy A34, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 18:28 IST
Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Check out these Samsung phones under 35000 including Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more. (Samsung)

In the smartphone market, the race to bring premium features to mid-range smartphones is increasing. This drastic change has been seen in recent years due to consumers looking for more advanced smartphones at a lower price. While there are many brands such as Vivio, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others who are constantly bringing innovative smartphones to the market, Samsung has been upscaling their features as well to build trust in their user base. Over the years, the company has launched various smartphones from budget range to premium smartphones all have gained immense recognition in the industry.

If you are looking for a feature-packed Samsung smartphone in the mid-range category, then we have got your back! We have curated a list of all Samsung phones under 35000 to narrow down your research and help pick the right one that matches your preferences in terms of performance, gaming, camera, features, and others. Check the list of top-rated Samsung phones in India.

Top Samsung phones under 35000

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The smartphone was launched in early 2022 with a stylish haze finish and the best of flagship features. The Fan Edition is developed with flagship Galaxy S series features. The FE smartphones are created based on user feedback and it is developed with all the user recommended features.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1200 nit peak brightness. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Additionally, it features a 240Hz touch sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control for a smooth scrolling experience. Samsung introduced the smartphone with four attractive color options of Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite with a new modern haze finish. It is a sleek smartphone with a 7.9mm thickness.

The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 Processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It comes in two storage variants of 128 GB and 256 GB. In terms of photography, it sports a triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra wide lens, a 12MP dual pixel wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. In front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed with 4500mAh which supports 25W Super-Fast Charging and 15W Fast Wireless Charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20: The Galaxy S-series smartphone mostly comes under Samsung's premium range, however, the Galaxy S20 was introduced as a mid-range smartphone with attractive features and design especially crafted for its users. The smartphone features a Gorilla Glass 6 on the back as well as front for protection, along with an aluminium frame.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ Resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone also supports an Always-on display. In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 7 nm Exynos 990 octa-core Processor which also supports Mali-G77 and Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It features a Dual SIM slot, a MicroSD card slot, and a Hybrid SIM slot.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP OIS tele camera, 12MP ultra wide camera, and 12MP wide rear camera. In front, it features a 10MP front punch hole camera. It is powered by a 4000mAh lithium-ion battery which supports 25W Super-Fast Charging and 15W Fast Wireless Charging.

Samsung Galaxy A34: The smartphone comes under the latest generation of A-series which was launched in March 2023. The smartphone was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy A54, both in the mid-range segment. The Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with some exciting features and designs which may come to your liking.

The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000 nits High Brightness Mode to ensure a clear view in harsh sunlight conditions. Samsung introduced the smartphone with three exciting color including Awesome Lime, Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by MediaTek 2GHz Octa-Core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with two different storage models of 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone runs on Android version 13 and has received IP67 certification for water and dust protection. In terms of camera, it features a triple camera setup of 48MP main OISlens, 8MP ultra wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. In the front, it comes with a 13MP punch hole camera. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A34 can be a perfect choice who are looking for the latest generation of Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A23: The A-series smartphone was launched in the year 2022 with some eye-catching features in the mid-range segment. The smartphone is packed with advanced specifications, which may grab your attention.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch TFT V-Cut display with FHD+ Resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and optimum brightness. It sports a fingerprint sensor built right into the power button for smooth unlocking of the device. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

For photography, it features a quad camera setup with digital zoom technology. It consists of a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra wide camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP front camera. For lasting smartphone performance, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it also features Knox Security Guard to keep your personal information secure. Samsung also offers 3.5 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: It's the latest smartphone introduced by Samsung in its budget range. It boasts various attractive features and looks which have grabbed various buyers' attention in a short period of time.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s features a 6.71-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz to have an immersive gaming and viewing experience. It was announced with three new color options: Light Green, Light Violet and Black for users to pick the one based on their style and personality. For performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-ProcessoProcessor which gives a maximum speed of 2.4GHz.

It comes with 4GB and 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage to store all your games, social media, and streaming platforms. Additionally, it offers extra virtual RAM of up to 6GB. In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy A05s features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. It also has a 13MP selfie shooter.

For endless performance, the smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery with supports 25WSuper Fast Charging. Samsung says that the smartphone can run for up to 2 days, however, it depends on the usage. Samsung also ensures up to 2 generations of AndroidOS upgrades and 4 Years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M32: The Samsung M-series is one of the popular smartphones in the mid-range segment. The smartphone tends to offer a variety of features at a budget-friendly price for its users to stay up to date with their technology needs.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a massive 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for great gaming and viewing experience. It offers 800nits of peak brightness for a clear view in direct sunlight. For an immersive experience, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and an expandable storage of up to 1TB.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone features a Quad camera setup which consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 20MP front camera for selfies. Now, if we talk about the battery life, then the smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery which offers a 25-hour video playback time. The smartphone is protected by Samsung's Knox Security Guard which will keep everything phone safe and private.

 

Samsung Galaxy F42: The F-series smartphone was launched in 2022 with innovative features for its mid-range smartphone audience. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz for an amazing viewing experience. Its technology offers smooth and stutter-free performance with no motion blur.

For performance, the smartphone is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory along with expandable storage of up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy F42 features a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 64MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes with an 8MP selfie camera. For selfies, it features a 20MP front camera which captures great quality pictures.

For lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology. The smartwatch also supports side fingerprint unlock and fast facial recognition technology. The Samsung Galaxy F42 comes in two attractive colors options of Matte Aqua and Matte Black.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31: The Samsung smartphone could be the best option if you do not want to spend much on a smartphone, however, you want a smartphone with attractive features to carry out daily activities efficiently. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED - Infinity U Cut Display with FHD+ resolution and 16M color support. Its back features a premium glossy which enhances the design, it comes with three color options black, red, and blue.

For performance and multitasking, the smartphone is powered by an Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It also offers an expandable storage up to 512GB. To capture amazing quality pictures, it features a quad camera setup which consists of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro camera. And on the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Now, for lasting performance, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is backed with a massive 6000mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. Lastly, it features a fingerprint scanner on the back and a facial recognition unlock.

Samsung Galaxy A14: The A-series smartphone was launched in January 2023 in the budget segment to meet all the required preferences. It comes with a sleek design and eye-catching features which may come to your liking. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz for a great viewing experience and easy navigation. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature which gives the users the option to create a virtual RAM.

For photography, It features a triple-lens rear camera set-up which consists of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 13MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is backed with a 5000 Massive Battery and AI Power management feature for effective battery usage.

Samsung Galaxy M53: The smartphone was launched in 2022 with amazing features and an attractive design for its user base. The smartphone sports a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED and Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For Photography, the smartphone features a quad camera setup which consists of a 108MP main camera, 2MP Macro camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth camera. Additionally, it comes with a 32MP front camera which captures detailed images.

For performance, the smartphone is powered by a 6nm Mediatek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also offers an expandable memory of 1TB. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting performance. The smartphone is protected by Samsung's Knox Security Guard which will keep everything phone safe and private.

 

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 18:27 IST
Top Samsung phones under 35000: Check Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy A34, more
