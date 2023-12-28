Icon
Home How To Quordle 703 answer for December 28: Fairly simple! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 703 answer for December 28: Fairly simple! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 703 answer for December 28: Today’s puzzle might feel a little confusing but do not panic. Instead check these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to find the answers easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 28 2023, 18:35 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 703 answer for December 28: Turn a stressful puzzle relaxing using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 703 answer for December 28: Turn a stressful puzzle relaxing using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 703 answer for December 28: So close, yet so far! Today's puzzle could have been one of the easiest we have seen in a long time if only it was not for that one word that changed the game. Quordle players can really use a break after the bombardment of tricky puzzles that have been going on for a while. But it is not meant to be so today. As always, you cannot take the game easily. Even if you have a fool-proof strategy to figure out the letters, you can be sure that Quordle will pull out a sneaky trick like it did a few weeks back where all the words had repeated letters. The right way to solve these puzzles is to never be predictable and always analyze the clues after every attempt. And if that feels like a lot, you can always make your task easy by using these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 703 hints for December 28

As mentioned above, three out of the four words are easy to solve and one of them has a repeated letter in them. This word also uses an uncommon letter so solving it might be trickier than usual. So, here is our tip. We recommend you use these words for the first four attempts: CHAMP, WORDY, TUBES, and FLING. These words all contain unique letters and should give you enough clues to solve the puzzle. Be aware that the tricky word has a letter that falls outside of the ones suggested.

Quordle 703 clues for December 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, D, C, and S.

2. The words end with the letters Y, A, E, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - the sweet sticky substance that is made by bees and that people eat

4. Word 2 clue - A usually triangular mass of sediment, especially silt and sand, deposited at the mouth of a river

5. Word 3 clue - make or become sore by rubbing against something

6. Word 4 clue - a seat usually without back or arms supported by three or four legs or by a central pedestal

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 703 answer for December 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HONEY

2. DELTA

3. CHAFE

4. STOOL

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 18:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon