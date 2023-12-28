Quordle 703 answer for December 28: Fairly simple! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 703 answer for December 28: So close, yet so far! Today's puzzle could have been one of the easiest we have seen in a long time if only it was not for that one word that changed the game. Quordle players can really use a break after the bombardment of tricky puzzles that have been going on for a while. But it is not meant to be so today. As always, you cannot take the game easily. Even if you have a fool-proof strategy to figure out the letters, you can be sure that Quordle will pull out a sneaky trick like it did a few weeks back where all the words had repeated letters. The right way to solve these puzzles is to never be predictable and always analyze the clues after every attempt. And if that feels like a lot, you can always make your task easy by using these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 703 hints for December 28

As mentioned above, three out of the four words are easy to solve and one of them has a repeated letter in them. This word also uses an uncommon letter so solving it might be trickier than usual. So, here is our tip. We recommend you use these words for the first four attempts: CHAMP, WORDY, TUBES, and FLING. These words all contain unique letters and should give you enough clues to solve the puzzle. Be aware that the tricky word has a letter that falls outside of the ones suggested.

Quordle 703 clues for December 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, D, C, and S.

2. The words end with the letters Y, A, E, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - the sweet sticky substance that is made by bees and that people eat

4. Word 2 clue - A usually triangular mass of sediment, especially silt and sand, deposited at the mouth of a river

5. Word 3 clue - make or become sore by rubbing against something

6. Word 4 clue - a seat usually without back or arms supported by three or four legs or by a central pedestal

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 703 answer for December 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HONEY

2. DELTA

3. CHAFE

4. STOOL

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.