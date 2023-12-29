Quordle 704 answer for December 29: Tricky puzzle to solve! Just check hints, clues

Quordle 704 answer for December 29: In recent weeks, the Quordle answers have been really tricky. The developers of the game have rolled out words such as SNARL, FETID, DIRGE, and EXULT as the Quordle answers, words that aren't commonly used. Thus, solving the puzzle has proven to be a real head-scratcher! Today is likely to be the same experience for new Quordle players, with fairly challenging words being provided. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle 704 hints for December 29

This time around, none of the words contain repeated letters, making the guessing game a bit easier. However, all of them feature at least one vowel. These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge.

Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't break your Quordle winning streak, just check the clues below.

Quordle 704 clues for December 29

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, F, P, and A.

2. The words end with the letters Y, Y, E, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - extreme suffering.

4. Word 2 clue - breaking or separating easily into flakes.

5. Word 3 clue - a gadget used to text, call, and do much more.

6. Word 4 clue - into conflict or difficulty with.

That's it! We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. So, go ahead and give Quordle 704 a try! If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 704 answer for December 29

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AGONY

2. FLAKY

3. PHONE

4. AFOUL

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.