Quordle 710 answer for January 4: Not too tough today, but still, check these hints and clues

Quordle 710 answer for January 4:

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 04 2024, 21:21 IST
Quordle 710 answer for January 4: The puzzle again brings some tricky words. Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (Google Play Store)
Quordle 710 answer for January 4: The puzzle again brings some tricky words.

Quordle 710 answer for January 4: The start of this month and 2024 altogether has been good for Quordle players as they have faced relatively easy challenges. That is the case today too, as players don't need to have a strong vocabulary to get all the answers right. However, Quordle is still difficult on most occasions. Unlike Wordle where only one word is the puzzle, Quordle players have to guess four words in a limited number of tries. Moreover, no hints are provided, making it even more tricky to keep your winning streak intact. If today's Quordle 710 puzzle has left you scratching your head, then check out the hints, and clues below. You can also scroll to the end to find the answer to Quordle 710.

Quordle 710 hints for January 4

Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. Today, just one out of the four words has repeated letters. However, all of them contain at least one vowel. Some of the words are frequently used in everyday conversations. You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder about it. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 710 clues for January 4

Today's words begin with the letters M, C, I, and J.

The words end with the letters R, E, L, and Y.

Word 1 clue - important, serious, or significant.

Word 2 clue - decide on a course of action.

Word 3 clue - satisfying one's conception of what is perfect.

Word 4 clue - a small sweet made with gelatin.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 710 answer for January 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. MAJOR

2. CHOSE

3. IDEAL

4. JELLY

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 04 Jan, 20:29 IST
